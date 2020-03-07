Ahead of Angrezi Medium, here's a look at Irrfan's 5 power packed roles that remind us of the gem he truly is

As the actor gears up to return to the big screen after an almost 2-year hiatus with Angrezi Medium, we take a walk down memory lane to look at Irrfan's memorable films and roles.

Irrfan needs no introduction. After making his debut at the nascent age of 21 with Salaam Bombay in 1988, Irrfan has become a master at his craft. Over the years, the actor has shown a great range of versatility with his choice of films that have led him to acquire a fan base from all over. Right from the young to the old, Irrfan's acting skills have been lauded by the audiences as well as critics. Not just in Hindi cinema, but Irrfan has also created the right noise in Hollywood.

As the actor gears up to return to the big screen after an almost 2-year hiatus with Angrezi Medium, we take a walk down memory lane to look at Irrfan's films and roles that gave goosebumps and are remembered fondly to this date:

Lafcadia in The Warrior

Irrfan made his debut in 1988, but he did not become an overnight star. It was only many years later, that a film like The Warrior became a turning point for him and put him under the spotlight. The film opened in an international film festival and made Irrfan a known face. Irrfan's part in the film gained critical acclaim as the actor did most of the acting only by his expressions. The story revolved around a man named Lafcadia who questions the purposeless killings of innocent people.

Paan Singh Tomar

Irrfan had played some intense roles before Paan Singh Tomar, but his approach to the character by the same name was refreshing. An athlete-turned-dacoit, Paan Singh Tomar is a riveting drama that is carried by Irrfan. The film released at international film festivals and created a major buzz. It managed to get a theatrical release in India only after two years and Irrfan took everyone by surprise.

Ranvijay Singh in Haasil

Trust Irrfan to ace every kind of role and you would never be disappointed. Again directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Irrfan played a negative role as a scheming union leader in this campus political leader. Irrfan lived and breathed the role as a student leader indulging in politics in a never-before-seen role. Irrfan's acting floored the audiences and critics and he also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

Miyan Maqbool in Maqbool

This Indian crime drama was Vishal Bhardwaj's take on Shakespeare's Macbeth. The critically acclaimed film had a stellar star cast of , Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah. The film which was set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, Maqbool saw Irrfan in his finest. His secret love story with Tabu was an added charm to the otherwise intense film.

Saajan Fernandes in The Lunchbox

A shift from his usual fierce roles, Irrfan as Saajan in The Lunchbox was heartwarming to say the least. The romantic film also starred Nimrat Kaur in the lead role and the two actors delivered a performance that is hard to forget. The Lunchbox also received critical acclaim worldwide and the actor also gave his highest grossing film in 2013. That record was broken by his film Hindi Medium in 2017.

Irrfan's other notable mentions include Piku, The Namesake and Life in a metro among others. We cannot wait to see what the actor has in store for us with Angrezi Medium. Which is your favourite Irrfan movie? Let us know in the comments below.

