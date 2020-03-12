Ahead of Angrezi Medium's release, 5 Bollywood films on Indian education system that are an eye opener

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ahead of the release of Angrezi Medium, we take a look at other Bollywood films which have stirred a conversation about education in India or is a central part of it.

Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the theatres on Friday and take us on a heartwarming ride into Irrfan and Radhika's world as she pursues to move to London for her higher studies. Angrezi Medium is coming almost three years after the first installment Hindi Medium which went on to become a blockbuster at the box office in 2017. Both the films, which revolve around the education in India, in more ways than one try to be informative. Hindi Medium was a reality check highlighting the stark difference between government and private schools in the country.

Taare Zameen Par

This emotionally-charged film starring and Darsheel Safary in the lead roles was a game changer in many ways. It not only introduced the Indian audience to the stigma that surrounds slow learners but also to the the concept that one shoe does not fit all. Darsheel as a dyslexic student was not only brilliant, but Aamir as a supporting professor was a genius combination that worked on screen.

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan worked his magic yet again in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 3 Idiots. A drama that had a hilarious take on the rat race of engineering students in the country deeply connected with audiences across age groups. The film has gone on to make history as well as starting a conversation about the young generation following their heart.

3. Hindi Medium

Starring Irrfan and Saba Qamar, Hindi Medium was one of a kind. The film which focuses on the couple trying their best to get their daughter a high-end education is an eye opener for those who have second-guessed the quality of education in government schools in the national capital. Above all, it is a heartwarming tale.

Nil Battey Sannata

This movie did not make a splash at the box office, but Nil Battey Sannata is a fine example of Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's work. The film, which stars Swara Bhasker and Pankaj Tripathi, will win you over with its simple story of a mother who joins her daughter's school to encourage her to study.

Why Cheat India

This Emraan Hashmi starrer may not be the best on the list, but the crime drama brought to light an unsettling truth about the Indian education system. The film shows Emraan luring and conning rich students in .turn to help under privileged students. The film tanked at the box office, but better direction and screenplay could have saved it.

