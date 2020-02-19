Ahead of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's release, here are 5 reasons to watch Vicky Kaushal's film

The trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was enough to scare us out of our wits but here are 5 reasons why we should watch the Vicky Kaushal starrer.

Vicky Kaushal is all set to scare us out of our wits with his upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Being the first installment in the horror series, the film promises a thrilling experience! Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and bankrolled by under his banner Dharma Productions, the film follows the story of Vicky Kaushal playing Sumit Desai, the surveying officer of an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. Having entered the ship, he finds a series of mishaps occurring in his personal life only to realise that the ghost of the ship has come after him.

The trailer that dropped on the internet a few weeks ago gave us the chills and movie buffs can't wait to watch the full film. It is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. Ahead of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's release, here are 5 reasons why we should watch the Vicky Kaushal starrer:

Vicky Kaushal's first attempt at horror

Vicky Kaushal, who is known for playing a plethora of roles in his films like Sanju, Masaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, Manmarziyaan and more, is trying his hand at horror for the first time in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor has admitted his resentment for horror and underwater swimming and much to our surprise, Vicky is seen tackling both his fears in the film.

A story based on true events

A horror story is even scarier when it is based on true events. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has incidences drawn from real-life experiences of a couple who entered an abandoned ship on a beach in Mumbai a few years ago. The trailer of the film gives glimpses of the horror tale and the fact that it is a real story, is enough to leave us quaking in our boots.

Karan Johar forays into a new genre

After the success of Netflix film Ghost Stories, Karan Johar is all set to jump into a new foray with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. After ruling the industry with rom-coms over two decades, Karan Johar is dipping his toes into the horror genre. To top it all, the filmmaker/producer also shared a new theme for his banner Dharma Productions exclusively for horror genre beginning with Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

This time it's not a house, its a ship!

We've usually seen a horror film confined to a house or a room, the attic or a building, or an old doll but this time its a horror story set in a haunted ship that makes chills run down our spines. Vicky plays a surveying officer of the Sea-Bird ship. He is informed about paranormal activities taking place inside the ship but nevertheless, he enters the scene.

A much-needed break from biopics

There's no doubt about the fact that biopics are great and filmmakers and actors do an incredible job bringing the life of a person on the celluloid but Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship comes as a break in the latest trend of biopics that have taken over the industry. Different from other upcoming films, the film makes sure we double check under our bed at night, giving us an adrenaline rush.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More