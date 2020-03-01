From Aishwarya Rai's Provoked to Jennifer Lopez's Enough; 5 films on domestic violence that are an eye opener

While we will have to wait and see how Thappad performs at the box office, we decided to make a list of five films, Bollywood and Hollywood, which have struck the right chord.

It has been only a day or two since starrer Thappad hit the theatres, but the Anubhav Sinha directorial has already created a whole lot of noise on social media. The film which touches upon the subject of domestic violence without highlighting it has already garnered critical acclaim and Taapsee has stood out yet again. While we will have to wait and see how Thappad performs at the box office, we decided to make a list of five films, Bollywood and Hollywood, which have struck the right chord when it comes to shining light on such important topics.

Check out five films on domestic violence that stand out:

1. Enough (2002)

Starring Jennifer Lopez, this drama is based on Anna Quindlen’s novel Black and Blue. The film revolves around Lopez, who is a waitress by profession and married to a controlling yet violent husband. It is only after repeated instances of abuse that Jennifer decides enough is enough and runs away with her daughter. However, her abusive husband manages to track her down and Lopez ends up taking justice in her own hands. While the film did not do wonders at the box office, it still is a powerful watch.

2. Daman (2001)

Directed by one of India's many independent women filmmakers, Kalpana Lajmi, the film was a tale of truth and horrifying facts about what goes on in Indian households. Starring , whose life is made hell by her tea estate owner husband, the film unravels some uncomfortable details of marital rape. Tandon also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role as Durga Saikia in Daman.

3. Provoked (2006)

It is rare that films on domestic violence are biographical in nature. But Provoked, directed by Jag Mundhra, was loosely based on the life of Kiranjit Ahluwalia, who killed her abusive husband. Starring Aishwarya Rai in the lead role, Provoked was a hard-hitting film which saw the actress in one of her best roles. Shining light on domestic violence, the film also gives an insight into marital rape and repeated abuse which her character suffers in the film for 10 long years. Provoked is a poignant watch and uncomfortable at times.

4. Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996)

This social drama saw Rani Mukerjee making her debut in the Hindi film industry. This twisted drama highlights patriarchal ego at its peak as the man rapes a girl just because she slaps him. What follows is a torturous ordeal for the woman who eventually has to move in with her rapist after court intervention. An endless battle with not only the rapist but family members as well, makes this film an important watch. If not anything, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat made filmmakers lean towards realistic issues.

5.Private Violence (2014)

A documentary by filmmaker Cynthia Hill, Private Violence gives an insight into lives of survivors in the US. The award-winning Netflix documentary is a hard-hitting and uncomfortable watch. It not only discloses some brutal facts but acknowledges and details how domestic violence is a worldly issue.

Which films do you think have a brilliant take on domestic violence? Let us know in the comments below.

