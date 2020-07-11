Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 6 years; Check out the film's EPIC dialogues

Today, as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks six year, we decided to round up a series of films’ dialogues that continue to win our hearts. Take a look!

It is a moment to celebrate as today, and starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 6 years. Yes, this Shashank Khaitan’s directorial released on July 11, 2014, and the film starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Shukla was a massive hit so much so that after three years, the makers came up with another Dulhania film titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Anyways, today, as Varun Dhawan aka Humpty and Alia Bhatt aka Kavya Singh starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks six years, we decided to celebrate the film by reflecting back upon the dialogues of the film that till date, win our hearts and crack us up whenever we sit down to watch the film with friends and family.

From Varun’s one- liners to Alia’s on-point dialogues, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania dialogues were downright amazing. Yes, besides the chartbuster songs, screenplay, story and cast, one thing that stood out for all of us were the epic dialogues, something which we still think about and laugh with friends. And so, we rounded up a series of dialogues from the film to celebrate Varun, Alia and of course, their film. Take a look!

Hamara income high ho na ho, outcome to hamara bhi world class hai.

When Humpty, who is pitted against Videsi hero Angad Bedi aka Sidharth Shukla says that although is aware of the fact that he isn't as wealthy as him, but he tells Kavya that when it comes to other stuff (wink wink), he is quite adept at it.

Mai shaadi karungi toh kareena wala designer lehenga pehenke karungi warna dulhe ko tata tata bye bye kar do

This is when Alia Bhatt is looking for a desginer lehenga for her wedding

Mai paida hi hot hui thi

Kavya Singh won hearts with her carefree attitude and she had all of us in splits when she said 'Main paida hi hot hui thi'

Friend request bhejun toh despo. Na bhejun to attitude... bhola ladka kare to kya kare

Besides Alia and Varun, Varun aka Humpty's friends, too, hade an important role to play in the film

Tu bottle songhta reh jaye ga aur meri khatam ho jaye gi.

Kavya and Humpty's first night-out together has Kavya tell Humpty that he will be shocked at her drinking capacity

Agar ghoorne se ladkiyan milti toh saara girl hostel mera hota

