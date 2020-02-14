Asim Riaz's Bigg Boss 13 journey: His equation with Sidharth to proposing Himanshi, all about the 'supermodel'

Asim Riaz has had quite the rollercoaster-like journey in the house, and while he has had his share of ups and downs, he has had his moments in the house, and with the finale just a day away, we thought of listing down some of the highlights from his journey right here.

Asim Riaz made quite the grand entry on the show and while he has had everyone gushing over him for all the right reasons, it hasn't been all that of a smooth ride so far. Right from having a difficult time settling in from the very beginning to now, after having emerged as one of the most touted finalists, a lot has happened. Asim hasn't been one who has enjoyed the kind of popularity that everyone has given that he was a relatively unfamiliar face, but now, he is someone who is well-known by everyone.

too, has gone on to praise Asim for traversing this journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house, however, there have been instances where he has been reprimanded for his behaviour, but hasn't that been something that has been a journey of every housemate? Asim is now a whole lot popular, loved, and definitely stronger, given all that he has been through in the house. And now, a day away from the finale here's a look at his journey in the house.

Fights with Paras Chhabra and company

We all remember how Paras and Asim have been at loggerheads since the very beginning. What started off as an argument between the two has now turned into what can be called as quite the enmity. Irrespective of whoever has been by his side, he has constantly been poked by Paras and others, however, in addition, something else that did not change throughout, is Asim standing out for himself and never letting anyone walk over him.

Finding the Ram to his Lakshman, Sidharth Shukla

It all started in the most random of ways and well, who knew it was going to be something so beautiful. While both of them are no longer the best of buds that they used to be back when the show started, it has been one of the highlights of no just both their journeys, but also the show. Both of them have ever since, been constantly fighting, however, we can all still hope that it ends on a good note without any bad blood between them.

Emerging bond with

Another highlight of his journey has been one where he has stood by Rashami and she has stood by him as well. While we might all wonder that this has been a shorter journey on the show, but it sure has been one of the sweetest, and when the two of them gifted each other gifts during 's task, they both have had our hearts.

Becoming the captain and then the first Elite club member

In a surprising turn of events, Shehnaaz lent her support to Asim, and so, he finally became the captain after all his efforts into the tasks that he did so far. And while he did not have a very smooth sailing ship during his captainship, he was happy much. Another achievement that he has managed to achieve is one where he actually became an Elite club member for the very first time, and in many ways, he deserved so as well.

Finding love and proposing Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi and Asim were a thing for a while, but it was only when the former returned to the house as Asim's connection, things went on to a whole new level. Asim went all out in her love and in fact, he also proposed to her, asking her to spend the rest of her life and told an I Love You to her. Now, all that is there is to see what happens when the two of them meet each other outside and how do they take things forward.

Emerging as a total fighter and entering the finale week

Asim has had to deal with a lot of things, and things not just inside the house, but he has also had to deal with slack from outside when he was accused of having a girlfriend outside and yet, choosing to propose Himanshi. He was also slammed by Parag Tyagi when he entered the house, but he stood through it all, and now, here he is, stronger, better, like a total fighter.

