Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar or Dhanush, which pair will connect better with the audiences?

Sara Ali Khan is all set to co-star Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in upcoming film Atrangi Re, and it has us wondering, which pair of the two will be a bigger hit with the audiences.

Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re has been in the news ever since the announcement was made, and if anything, it did have fans wondering how will the trio be working it out in the movie. And while reports about multiple things have been doing the rounds, one that has caught our attention is how Sara will be playing a double role of sorts, and she will be romancing both her heroes in the movie, each of which, will portray two different eras.

While we are all hoping it is nothing close to what we have seen in Love Aaj Kal, it does leave us wondering how will the pairings work, and which one will work out better, after all. Both the pairs, that of Sara and Akshay as well as one with Sara and Dhanush are rather unconventional, and while we aren't sure how will it all work out, this sure is going to be an interesting one to look out for. Akshay has romanced an array of B-town divas and somehow, there has been a sync in its many own ways, but we haven't seen Dhanush with many leading ladies, however, we do know how amazing an actor he is, because Dhanush and Bollywood together, always remind us of that speech of his from Raanjhanaa, isn't it?

We do have our own set of apprehensions about working these two pairs out, but given the concept of the movie and how it is named Atrangi in the first place, it does make us think over it for a second. With two love stories, cross-cultural relationships, and added highlights in the form of special attributes to each character, we can only wait to see what magic do they create on-screen. Which pair do you think is going to look better together?

Credits :Pinkvilla

