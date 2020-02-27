Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan bigger than Sonam's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, but why?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is creating quite the buzz and that did make us wonder, why Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga did not fair just as well.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is currently creating quite the wave and we cannot seem to get enough of it, but what about and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga? If we come to think of it, both the films do have quite the same make, not just because they talk about love between the same gender, but also because both films have conflict, see the climax after a change of heart, and of course, have supporting characters in the form of the best including the likes of Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and some more.

However, both the movies also differ in their own sense, one of the biggest of them being the incorporation of humour, which is what I personally think has lead to the hit that Shubh Mangal is right now. We, as a society aren't totally ready to embrace the concept of everything that comes along with the scrapping of Section 377, but at the same time, there's also the need to talk about it, but how that has been done in both the films is what has made all the difference.

If you ask me, Shubh Mangal does have a touch of commercialization to it, given the way the promo was cut to show the kiss as one of the highlights, the constant comedy that it sees throughout, and there came a point, where there was just this fine line between the movie being less about the cause, and more about being just another comedy. However, the makers kept up with it, however, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha too, did have bits and parts of the comic timing that was needed with Anil and Juhi's characters, however, it dealt with the topic in more seriousness, and maybe, not everyone was ready to see that.

However, that does not make Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga any less of a good film, only, it came along at a wrong timing maybe, but well, it was one of the firsts after all, isn't it?

