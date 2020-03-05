Baaghi 3: Here’s why Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s action drama is bigger than the previous installments

As Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are coming up with Baaghi 3 today, here’s are the reasons why this action drama is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The month of March has always been special for Tiger Shroff and ’s fans. After all, the duo has their birthdays on March 2 and March 3 respectively. However, this year, March came with a bigger celebration for Tiger and Shraddha’s respective fan army as they are coming up with the much talked about Baaghi 3 on March 6. The movie has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and its riveting trailer has piqued the audience's interest in the action drama.

Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. For the uninitiated, this Ahmed Khan directorial happens to be the third installment of the popular Baaghi franchise. Expectedly, there are comparisons between Baaghi 3 and its previous installments. However, here are the reasons why this action drama is bigger than Baaghi and Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor return with their sizzling chemistry

The Baaghi franchise started in 2016 with Tiger and Shraddha in the lead. The movie was a blockbuster hit and the lead pair’s chemistry was loved by the audience. Now after four years, Tiger and Shraddha are back once again with their sizzling chemistry which is one of the key elements of Baaghi 3. Interestingly, their onscreen camaraderie in the trailer has already got a thunderous response from the audience.

Tiger aka Ronnie is fighting against the nation

Tiger Shroff, who plays the role of Ronnie, has always been a rebel in Baaghi franchise. While he was fighting against a notorious businessman for his girlfriend in Baaghi, Ronnie had his sleeves rolled up for his daughter in the second installment. However, in Baaghi 3, Tiger aka Ronnie will be fighting against the entire nation for his brother (played by Riteish Deshmukh) who has been kidnapped by ISIS in Syria.

High octane sequences to keep the fans glued to their seats

Tiger Shroff has emerged as the new generation action star. And while he has done some incredible action sequences in Baaghi and Baaghi 2, the superstar will be taking the action to the next level in Baaghi 3. In fact, his chiseled body, breathtaking stunts in the trailer have dropped hints that Baaghi 3 has something bigger in store for the audience.

Tiger to fight against three antagonists in Baaghi 3

Unlike Baaghi and Baaghi 2, the third installment of the franchise will have three villains opposite Tiger Shroff. In fact, the makers have roped in international actors for the roles of the lead antagonists in the movie. Israeli actor Jameel Khoury, stuntman and actor Ivan Kostadinov and Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in the negative roles in Baaghi 3.

Tiger and Jackie to share the screen for the first time

It is always a treat for the cine buffs to see real-life families on the big screen together and Baaghi 3 is coming with a similar surprise for the audience. According to media reports, Jackie Shroff will also be seen sharing the frame with his son Tiger in Baaghi 3. Reportedly, he will be playing the role of Riteish and Tiger’s father. To note this will be Tiger and Jackie’s first collaboration together.

