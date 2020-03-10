Badrinath Ki Dulhania clocks in 3 years & we can't thank Alia Bhatt, Varun enough for giving us 'Humsafar'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As Badrinath Ki Dulhania clocks in 3 years today, we can't thank the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer for giving us the song 'Humsafar.'

This love story of Badri ( ) and Vaidehi ( ) is not narrated as much throughout the film as it has been via both versions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Humsafar, both the versions of course. While the male version is the perfect ode to the love story that the two have had, it is the female version that gets us all to tears, no matter how many times we've heard it, at least I can speak so for myself, because darn true.

The lyrics of this track are one to stir your soul and the movie, is, of course, just another of Varun and Alia's sure shot hit. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie has quite the graph, and even though bits and pieces might seem to be predictable, it keeps you hooked until the very end. Even after all these years and all the hundreds of times that I have heard this track, it just doesn't seem to get old, or, fail to evoke the emotions it is supposed to. Happy, sad, emotional, and all those things come along with it, and for that, we must also give due credit to Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral.

(ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady of the week?)

I can just not emphasize how the lyrics of Alia's version invoke so many things and some of the lines like "Muskurana Bhi Tujhi Se Seekha Hai, Dil Lagane Ka Tu Hi Tareeka Hai" are to die for. Every bit of the tracks are too many things, all at the same time, and while the songs have been written and sung beautifully, both Alia and Varun have emoted both sides of it just as beautifully, and that makes everything better.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More