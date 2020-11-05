Ban Culture: Sadak 2 to Laxmii, how mindless banning of films, web shows is the new cool

One cannot look away from the fact that calling for a ban on films has almost become a trend of sorts. If it's not nepotism, netizens have found various facets of a film to pick on.

Bollywood and controversies has often gone hand in hand and over the years we've seen some major controversies being raked up. From celebrity disagreements to personal enmities being played out on social media, the film industry has witnessed its fair share of drama. However, in the last few months, these controversies have taken a different turn and the film industry has seen an unrest like no other. This unrest slowly began after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and continues to take place even today in different forms.

While actors and actresses from filmy families have faced backlash like never before and have been accused of using nepotism to their advantage, on the other hand their films, too, have suffered a similar fate. Given the nation-wide lockdown, producers and filmmaker opted for the OTT route and scores of films released on various streaming platforms.

However, all these films at some point faced a ban call out on social media from netizens for different reasons. A few such films were Sadak 2, Khaali Peeli, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and the most recent one being Laxmmi. One cannot look away from the fact that calling for a ban on films has almost become a trend of sorts. If it's not nepotism, netizens have found various facets of a film to pick on.

From calling for a ban due to the film's lead cast to characters in the movie, a section of netizens have picked on the most trivial reasons in the last few months. In fact, 's Sadak 2 trailer was heavily criticised by a section of social media users and in a bid to make it the most disliked trailer, it also ended up making it to YouTube's top trends list.

On Thursday morning, several netizens accused and Kiara Advani's film Laxmmi of promoting 'love jihad' and hurting religious sentiments.

Many on Twitter claimed how the lead male character is featured as a Muslim, the girl a Hindu and the film is directed by Raghava Lawrence - a catholic. Not just films, the recently released web series Mirzapur 2 also started trending on Twitter after a section of netizens called for its ban because of actor Ali Fazal's protest against the CAA movement. And the biggest highlight of this 'cancel culture' was the Tanishq commercial which tried to put across the message of religious harmony in the most respectable manner.

India's ban culture on social media has reached worrying proportions in the last few months. Is it important to pay heed or should filmmakers go about their business? Well, there's no definite answer to that but can there be a rule on mindless banning of films and shows? Quite hopeful but let's be optimistic, we say!

