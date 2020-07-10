Besharam, Jagga Jasoos or Bombay Velvet: Which Ranbir Kapoor movie disappointed you the most? COMMENT

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen sharing screen space with beau Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra

made his Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya opposite , and post that, he was seen in a series of films such as Besharam, Bombay Velvet, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Jagga Jasoos, Sanju, and others. Now we all know that in the film business, every Friday decided the fate of an actor. While some films fail to set the cash registers ringing at the box office, some films come out with flying colours. Now talking about Ranbir Kapoor, this 37-year-old actor has had a series of hits and flops films in his career, and today, we decided to ask his fans that amidst his films that failed and bombed at the box office, which one disappointed them the most

Between Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos, and Besharam, which film of Ranbir Kapoor disappointed you the most? To begin with, let’s talk about Bombay Velvet starring Ranbir Kapoor and . If we have Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor coming together for a film, fans surely have high expectations from it, however, this Anurag Kashyap directorial failed audiences expectations. Bombay Velvet was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore (which went on to gross Rs 34 crore worldwide, only) and clearly, the film was a gamble as the makers followed the aesthetic template of American noir films of the '40s, with a nothing-but-jazz soundtrack, and this clearly didn’t go down well with cinephiles.

Next, talking about Jagga Jasoos, if we have the hit jodi of Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor reuniting for a film, fans obviously expect the film to be a blockbuster just like Barfi, however, Jagga Jasoos bombed at the box office as the film was reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 110 crore and it failed to earn even Rs 50 crore in its first week. Next up, if , , and Ranbir Kapoor are coming together for a film, it is only natural for the audiences to have a certain sense of expectation from the film, however, Abhinav Kashyap’s Besharam bombed at the box office. One, it was due to Ranbir Kapoor's and the fact that he is sharing screen space with his parents that audience came to watch the film, however, poor story was something that let the film down.

