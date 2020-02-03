Bigg Boss 13: 5 Reasons why Sidharth Shukla might go on to win the Salman Khan show

With the Bigg Boss 13 finale just a few days away from its finale, here's a list of reasons that might make Sidharth Shukla the winner of the show. Check it out.

The finale of the most interesting season in the history of the Bigg Boss series is around the corner and we all are excited to see who is going to be sitting on the throne of the winner holding the trophy like a king. Sidharth Shukla has been winning the internet for a really long time now and ever since the first few days in the house, the actor has managed to go places with his skills as well as his personality that has come out on the show.

The actor has been in the news constantly and if nothing, he has also been called one of the most consistent contestants on the show and that shows. With the finale coming in a few days from now, everyone has been rooting for their favourites and Sidharth Shukla definitely tops the list for a lot of fans. And so, we have jotted down some pointers to justify our headline on why Sidharth Shukla deserves to take the trophy home:

A Brilliant Taskmaster: Whether it is a team task or individual, his strategies have always been on point and have made him win mostly all the tasks. Shukla has completely believed in motivating and taking his team ahead with full coordination and support which makes him a great leader too.

A warrior with never give up attitude: In the BB13 house many of the contestants got hurt and have carried injuries for weeks but this man had suffered Typhoid and was under medication for almost 2 months and still he performed the tasks with immense dedication until the time Bigg Boss himself asked him to take the much-deserved rest.

A True Blue Entertainer: Oh my my! His one-liners are the best source of entertainment in the show, his wicked sense of humour is not only loved by the fellow contestants but have also become the talk of the town, celebs have gone gaga on his satires and have made their videos using his lines.

The #RealSid justifies him the best: His five-month journey is no less than a roller coaster ride where he has preferred to be real in every situation, We saw him being angry, upset, funny, caring and what not! He has kept it all real and much relatable.

A Believer Of Gender Equality: Since day one, Shukla has always treated genders equally and has fought for and with women for the right things! His conversation with in one of the weekend ka Vaar episodes about how he has been brought up equally with his sisters really took our heart away and left us with a reality check that we should raise both the genders equally!!

