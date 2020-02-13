Bigg Boss 13: 5 unmissable one liners by Sidharth Shukla that stirred up a storm inside the BB house

Here's a list of top 5 one liners by Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13 that you cannot miss:

Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 13. From heated arguments with and to closeness with Shehnaz Gill, Flirting with Devoleena Bhattacharjee to his friendship turned into enmity with Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla has definitely been one of the reasons why the show is topping the TRP charts. His presence inside the Bigg Boss house acts as a crowd-puller and his one-liners definitely make the show more entertaining.

Here's a list of top 5 one-liners by Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13 that you cannot miss:

Rashami: Mujhe negativity bilkul pasand nahi hai, main negative logo ke saath reh hi nahi sakti.

Sidharth: Toh phir apne aap ke saath kaise rehti ho?

Sidharth and Rashami have been bitter towards each other since the beginning of their Bigg Boss 13 journey. The two tried to reconcile their differences on the show but it only added fuel to their hostility. The two have often engaged in a war of words with each other and have passed hurtful remarks to prove their point but this particular one made us laugh.

Aisi Ladki

The 'Aisi Ladki' statement made by Sidharth Shukla sparked a lot of controversies. While it threw Rashami into a fit of rage, her mother outside the Bigg Boss house broke silence over the same and denounced Sid for using such words.

You set the bar, I will raise the bar

It was one of those moments when Sidharth was called inside the confession room by Bigg Boss himself. Expressing his anger and passion at the same time, he justified how he is good with people who are nice to him and worse with the ones who try to mess with him. He claimed that be it good or bad, he raises the bar high.

Sidharth: Nahi main aapko 10 saal se nahi jaanta.

Arhaan: Shayad aapki yaadash kamzor hai.

Sidharth: Shayad aap yaad rakhne layak nahi honge

Sidarth has had the wittiest comebacks to silence Arhaan Khan. He denied knowing Arhaan Khan for 10 years and his epic reply when the latter confronted him on this, will leave you in splits.

Asim: Bhok bhok aur bhok.

Sidharth: Main bhokta hu ki tumjhe samjhe. Agar tujhe samajh aata hai toh tu kaun?

This happened when entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to supervise a captaincy task between Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. A small argument between Sidharth and Asim escalated into a big one such that Bigg Boss called the two in the confession room in between the task and forbid them from being a part of the task. This particular one-liner by Sidharth is surely an ouch moment for Asim! but its quite rib-tickling at the same time.

