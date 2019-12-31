Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's love story; Everything you'd ever want to know

From their friendship to their budding romance, here's all that you'd want to know about Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's love story in Bigg Boss 13:

Bigg Boss 13 has entered its week 13 and each passing day brings more drama, arguments, fights and much more. Every contestant is pulling up his socks to stay in the game. Be it the hunger for captaincy or tactics to come out safe in the nominations, each member has his own strategy to take home the Bigg Boss 13 winner title. Amidst the chaos, we also find budding romance in the Bigg Boss house. On one hand, there's Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's love banter, Shehnaaz, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's love triangle, there's one couple who is certain about their love for each other. Friends turned lovers when cupid aimed his arrows at and .

We all saw Rashami turn pink as soon as Arhaan made his entry into the Bigg Boss house. The new entrant got evicted in two weeks but love brought him back on the show. When Arhaan came in for the second time, he was not alone. The actor came in with a ring in his hand to propose to Rashami and it looked nothing less than a Bollywood film.

From their friendship to their budding romance, here's all that you'd want to know about Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's love story:

Arhaan Khan's wild card entry and budding friendship with Rashami

While Arhaan Khan entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entrant, Rashami Desai was in the game since day 1. Everybody could see that Rashami seemed low inside the house. As Arhaan Khan made his entry, Rashami's happiness knew no bounds. Everything, from her expressions to her gestures was evident enough that Rashami had gone lovesick. The duo maintained that they are good friends and rubbished the dating rumours initially but we could hear the love bells from far.

When Rashami turned lovesick for Arhaan

While Arhaan and Rashami spent time on the show, they shared a lot of cute moments. Being locked up in the house together revived the old flame and Rashami accepted having feelings for Arhaan. In a conversation with Paras, she admitted that she is in awe of Arhaan. Rashami also told Devoleena that she plans to wear the wedding churas after the show ends. Rashami did not name Arhaan, but her blushing cheeks spoke her mind.

Rashmi's confession as Arhaan got voted out

Arhaan Khan got voted out of Bigg Boss 13 in just two weeks. While Rashami and Arhaan's closeness grew inside the Bigg Boss house, his elimination came as a shock to her. Rashami was often found whispering sweet nothings in his ear and this time she said 'I Love You' to Arhaan as he left the house.

Arhaan's proposal to Rashami with a diamond ring

As Arhaan took an exit from Bigg Boss 13, he came out in open about his feelings for Rashami. The actor admitted starting off as friends but stated that his feelings for Rashami changed as they spent time inside the house. Arhaan once again entered Bigg Boss house during a task where he proposed to Rashami with a diamond ring. On the other hand, Rashami did not accept the ring but accepted being in love with Arhaan.

The big truth that put their relationship in dire straits

Love blossomed between Rashami and Arhaan but a revelation made by put their relationship in dire straights. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salaman confronted Arhaan and informed Rashami about his wife and child before she could make up her mind and give an answer to Arhaan's proposal. Rashami broke down and cried inconsolably on learning about Arhaan's truth.

Arhaan apologises to Rashami & Salman Khan enters the house to console her

On seeing Rashami's condition, Salman Khan entered the house himself and consoled her. He advised Arhaan and Rashami to sort out their differences and explained to Arhaan where he went wrong. Arhaan admitted his fault and apologised to Rashami maintaining that he loves her.

Rashami forgives Arhaan

Rashami tries to leave the bitter arguments behind and forgives Arhaan. She admits that he is the best thing to have happened to her. The actress says I love you to Arhaan on national television and Arhaan gets emotional on seeing her warm gesture. Both of them have tears in their eyes as they sort out their differences and make up to each other.

