Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz and Sidharth, Paras and Mahira, top 5 duo whose equation has us confused

Bigg Boss has definitely been responsible for giving to the audiences some of the much-loved pairings, but at the same time, it has also lead us into some confusion about the pairings this season, including that of SidNaaz, and many others.

Bigg Boss 13 has been instrumental in giving birth to various equations inside the house and while the journey of every single contestant has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride, we also have some of them who seem to have gotten the best of both worlds. The controversial reality show is called so for a reason, and while the show has lead to multiple bonds inside the house, it is also responsible for the breaking of developing bonds.

However, one thing that has been a constant on Bigg Boss is budding love stories, and this time, seems to be no different. But, something that is different is the fact that many of them have left us confused as to what exactly is the bond that they share and if or not, they are couples, just friends, more than friends, or something else altogether. And this season too, we have 5 pairs we think fall into that category for the graph that they have had on the show.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Popularly known as SidNaaz, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have garnered a huge fan following over the due course of 4 months on the show and while Shehnaaz has often been alleged of switching between Sidharth and Paras, we have seen how her loyalties lie towards Sidharth. Together, they have gone through ups and downs and both of them, scream of a love story waiting to happen, but at the same time, that does have mixed reactions, not just from the fans, but from them as well. In fact, we all remember 's warning, don't we?

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

Now, this is one pair that obviously hasn't left much doubt, but at the same time, the sheer fact that Himanshi decided to not give Asim and answer to the proposal and all the conversations about Asim's alleged girlfriend, there's the scope of some confusion. However, the episode where Himanshi entered the house has seen fans rooting for the two and even today, fans stand by the two.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Paras and Mahira have garnered a lot of attention, however, their stance seems to be totally different from what the viewers are seeing. The sheer fact that they are always together and support each other has lead fans into believing that the two are a couple, but at the same time, they claim to be just friends and everything seems to be a blue as far as their equation is concerned.

and Sidharth Shukla

It was just yesterday in the BB Ki Adalat episode that Sid went on to say that he liked Rashami back when they were doing the show together, however, despite the fact that their equation is not what either of them would like it to be, fans are all for SidRa because they feel that not only do they have a scintillating chemistry, but would also make for a nice couple given their knok jhok.

Sidharth Dey and Shefali Bagga

Sidharth and Shefali were shipped by many in the house and in fact, even when both of them did meet the housemates on various occasions, there seemed to be a lot of conversation about each other and how they want to see them together. With the kind of support they lent to each other and the fights that they had during their stay, did have us wondering what exactly is the equation they share.

What do you have to say? Drop your comments below.

