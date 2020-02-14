Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth and Asim to Rashami and Arti; Here’s a look at BFFs who turned foes on the show

As we are heading towards the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, here’s a look at the BFF jodis of the show which ended up becoming arch rivals later.

It’s just a day left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. And while the audience is excited to witness the new winner of the show, they are also getting nostalgic about the journey of the week. In fact, in the last few hours of the show, every finalist ( , Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra) were shown a video clip of their journey inside the BB house. It has been quite an eventful journey for every contestant.

Interestingly, we saw several new bonds being developed inside the house and going strong through the course of time, while several friendships were also put to test time and again on this popular reality show. Needless to say, several BFFs also turned into arch rivals in this race to win the trophy on Bigg Boss 13. So, as we are heading towards the grand finale, let’s take a walk down the memory lane and take a look at the contestants who were once BFFS and turned into foes later on the popular reality show.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla

Two of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Asim’s friendship was touted to be the USP of the show. The duo was having each other’s back in the beginning and Sidharth often claimed to see a younger brother in Asim. In fact, there were frequent discussions about creating a rift between Asim and Sidharth as together they made the strongest jodi. However, their friendship turned sour later in the game as their aggression took over and in no time the two were the biggest rivals of the house. Not only did they hate bearing a sight of each other, Sidharth and Asim were also seen getting violent with each other. Many attempts were made to resolve their differences including Rohit Shetty having a discussion with the duo, but all went in vain.

Rashami Desai and Arti Singh

Among all the contestants on Bigg Boss 13, there have been people who knew each other before entering the house and shared a great bond outside. One such jodi was Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. To note, Arti has been a great friend with both Rashami and Sidharth outside the BB house. And while the show strengthened Arti’s bond with Sidharth, it did end her friendship with Rashami. Apparently, one of the reasons behind Arti and Rashami’s split was the former’s closeness with Sidharth. On the other hand, Arti had always slammed Rashami for bringing her personal issues with Sidharth on the show, however, her suggestions weren’t appreciated by the Uttaran actress.

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill

When Paras had entered the BB house, he was one of the most sought after man in the house. The model turned actor, who was seen flaunting his playboy image on the show, instantly developed a great bond with both Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. While Shehnaaz was quite attached to Paras, the latter had his inclination towards Mahira. This love triangle often led to differences between Paras and Shehnaaz. And when Paras took a stand for Mahira during the mid season finale, it served as a final nail in the coffin for his equation with Shehnaaz. Although the duo did have some fun moments together later in the game, their grudges were also quite evident.

Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala

The mid season finale of Bigg Boss 13 came with some most unexpected twists on the show. Not only did it introduce the wild card contestants on the show, but the entrants had also changed the dynamics in the house. Interestingly, post her entry in the house, Shefali developed an instant friendship with Himanshi Khurana and Asim. The trio was seen sharing a great bond together. But after Himanshi was eliminated from the show, Asim and Shefali’s bond changed. The once BFFs turned into rivals in no time and were often seen passing nasty comments against each other. Although Himanshi, post her guest appearance, did try to resolve their differences, but it only got worse with every passing day.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli

Vishal Aditya Singh, who was one of the wild card contestants on Bigg Boss 13, got the shock of his life after his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli entered the show. For the uninitiated, the duo, who dated for almost a year, had ended on a terrible note. Although Vishal and Madhurima did hog the limelight with their mushy moments on the show, it was their animosity which grabbed the maximum attention. In fact, their repetitive efforts to maintain a cordial equation often went in vain and the two were seen getting into ugly arguments time and again. Not only did Vishal and Madhurima were seen washing each other’s dirty linen in public, but the Chandrakanta actress also left everyone shocked after she hit her ex-beau with a slipper and later with a frying pan.

