Bolly Crossovers ft. Heroes: Dear Zindagi's Jehangir & Rockstar's Jordan to War's Kabir and Dabangg's Chulbul

We have been doing a lot of thinking and so we thought, since there are no movies coming in, we would just play around with the existing ones. And so, here's our first list of interesting Bollywood Crossovers ft. heroes. Check it out.

Bollywood is credited for some of the most interesting and edge of the seat stories. However, we often think, what if the end would have been something else, or more simply, if we could just mix characters up, thereby not only bringing some of the biggest superstars together, but also getting the fun of two plots in one. Since we have all this time to think and very little to see as far as films are concerned, we decided to simply come up with our own stories, the ones which we can only wish to come true.

For starters, to give you a little insight into what we are talking about, we are talking about Bollywood crossovers, but here, we are simply looking at bringing the two leading heroes together, while their stories remain the same, and so do other settings. However, what changes, is how will their characters witness a graph which is rather impressive, than something traditional, or something that we already watched in the respective films to which they belong! So, let's have a look at the crossovers we are talking about!

Hera Pheri trio & Golmaal squad coming together

Both Hera Pheri and Golmaal don't just have names that scream of something being fishy, the leading trios, including that of Paresh Rawal (Baburao), Suniel Shetty (Ghanshyam), (Raju), and (Gopal), Arshad Warsi (Madhav), Tusshar Kapoor (Lucky) and Sharma Joshi (Laxman) respectively, add the much-needed edge to it. Just imagine all the ideas that they could all come up with if they came together. What would also be fun is to see the banter move to one between Baburao and Lucky, while the others can all do the real stuff, isn't it?

War & Dabangg

This is one of my personal favourites and purely because it brings together two totally opposite characters. Imagine what would it turn out to be if Kabir ( ) was to join hands with Chulbul Pandey ( ) instead of Khalid (Tiger Shroff). Their journey together wouldn't have just been one that is serious and complex, but Chulbul could probably bring in so much comic relief to the constant pressure that Kabir puts himself through. But would Kabir trust him in the first place? Well, who knows! But these two leading a secret mission at such a massive scale would be a treat to watch.

Dear Zindagi & Rockstar

Dr. Jehangir Khan ( ) can mend all the broken hearts and we have seen it already, but will he be able to do it with Janardhan ( ) after his girlfriend's death? While we don't know what the end result here would be, what we do know is that the entire journey of seeing Jordan come out of that phase, or at least try to do so because Jugs is that good after all is something that will be better than the original. Do you agree, or do you agree?

Simmba & Bunty Aur Babli

Now this one is yet another movie that if it were to ever happen, it will not stick to the traditional norms of how things get the perfect end in Bollywood. What would have happened if instead of Amitabh Bachchan aka DCP Dashrath Singh, it was Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao ( ) who was the policeman running after Vimmi Saluja aka Babli (Rani Mukerji) and Rakesh Trivedi aka Bunty (Abhishek Bachchan)? We will tell you what! The two of them wouldn't have ever gotten caught because after all this while, and after listening to their story, Simmba would have become their partner in crime instead, and the sequel would narrate what happened after!

Chance Pe Dance & Street Dancer

If Sameer Behl ( ) would have found Sahej ( ) to get him the help he needs and chased the big dream instead of running after Bollywood, together, they would have brought about some more drama. If we think a little deeper, there wouldn't have been scope for a leading lady and this duo could make wonders with the kind of dance they do, and the shows they put up.

Tell us which one is your favourite? Drop your comments in the section below and feel free to give away some suggestions too.

