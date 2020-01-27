Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday: Jawaani Jaaneman to Happy Hardy and Heer, films to watch out

From Jawaani Jaaneman to Happy Hardy and Heer, let's look at movies releasing this Friday:

2020 began with some interesting and grasping films being premiered on the celluloid. starrer Chhapaak hit the screens on January 10, facing a box office clash with 's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Where Chhapaak narrates the story of an acid attack survivor Malti, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior acknowledges the heroic Tanaji Malusare. Last week, and entertained us with their dance drama Street Dancer 3D while filled our hearts with awe with her inspirational performance in Panga.

This weekend too, will be a treat for the moviegoers as we have three Bollywood films releasing on Friday i.e January 31st. Let's look at movies to watch out this weekend:

Jawaani Jaaneman:

Starring , and debutante Alaya Furniturewala, the Nitin Kakkar film follows the story of a man, naughty at forty. Beer, parties, and girls! He lives his life like a carefree bachelor until his daughter shows up at his door. Afraid of giving up his freedom, he refuses his father duties. Step in Tabu, his ex-wife and his daughter's mother. The trailer looks a promising one! It looks like Saif's reliving his Cocktail days. Alaya F makes for a beautiful freshie while Tabu stuns as usual.

Gul Makai:

Reem Shaikh steps into the shoes of Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and activist who fought for women's education in Pakistan when the Taliban group seized the Swat Valley enforcing the Sharia law upon its people. Proving that the pen is mightier than the sword, Malala published articles and wrote about the injustice and extreme conditions that the residents of Pakistan were being subjected to. The H.E. Amjad Khan directorial also stars Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Happy Hardy and Heer:

Starring Himesh Reshammiya in a double role, the film follows the story of a happy-go-lucky Jatt named Happy. He is in love with his childhood sweetheart Heer but has entered the friend zone. Despite his one-sided love, he is contended but what's a love story that has no conflict? Heer falls in love with his lookalike Hardy, a popular musician and Happy must fight to win her back. Directed by Raka, the film marks Himesh's comeback on the big screen.

