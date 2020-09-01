Bollywood queues up South remakes after Kabir Singh's success, but will it be worth the audiences' time?

If latest examples are anything to go by, Bollywood has only served average to decent films like Bamfaad, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dil Bechara, Choked and Sadak 2 during this lockdown.

The Hindi film industry and South Indian film industry, over the years, have traded content and given the audiences a long list of hits. From exact remakes to adaptations of South Indian films, Bollywood has been borrowing from the South since decades. It is also the other way round with the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries adapting big Bollywood blockbusters like Lage Raho Munnabhai, Munnabhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal among others.

The most recent example was that of the super hit and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. The film, which was a remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, went on to break multiple box office records and even stirred up a controversy like no other. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Kabir Singh comfortably crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office and played out in theatres for weeks.

As opposed to its South counterpart, the film put Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the spotlight and was hailed by many. Since the path-breaking success of Kabir Singh, a bevy of Bollywood filmmakers, producers and actors have now lined up to adapt various films.

While Shahid himself will be working on another South remake with Mrunal Thakur in Jersey, , and Rajkummar Rao among others seemed to have now jumped on the bandwagon. Majority of these films are either intense drama thrillers or action-packed films which majorly appeal to the masses. And yes there is no harm in adaptations and remakes, but Bollywood seems to be heading south to cash in and pick more films after the success of Kabir Singh. So where is the originality and how much is too much?

If latest examples are to go by, Bollywood has only served average to decent films like Bamfaad, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dil Bechara, Choked and Sadak 2 during this lockdown. Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi were an exception in terms of storytelling and entertainment factor. The lack of new, fresh content has been more than ever, but given the pandemic, looks like movie buffs will have to wait longer than expected.

Not just Bollywood's big blockbuster actors like Aamir and Ajay, but the younger ones like , Katrik Aaryan and even Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty have signed South remakes which are likely to release in the span of next two years. Yes, you heard that right. Allu Arjun‘s comic caper Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will see Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

In fact, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming film Khaali Peeli is also a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwala which performed average at the box office. South remakes or adaptations do not guarantee a fool-proof blockbuster formula.

We wonder if these Bollywood adaptations of some already average films will be a box office winner and worthy of the audiences' time? For now, we're happy that films like Super Deluxe, Premam and KD engira Karuppudurai remain untouched.

