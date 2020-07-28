Bride or Groom Wanted: Indian Matchmaking holds up a mirror on Indian families' irrational standards today

While there are no two ways about the fact that Indian Matchmaking is an entertaining show with interesting and varied personalities, it is also a stark reality check of modern day India.

The coronavirus pandemic has ensured that people across the world are holed up inside their homes, marking a remarkable shift in the way we consume digital content. While various web streaming platforms have been working round the clock to release gripping content, it has also seen an upward rise in subscribers and daily viewership. Not to forget, dark, gritty, intense crime dramas and thrillers are the ones raking in the most eyeballs. However, while such intense dramas have kept the audiences hooked, web platforms have also dished out some much-needed light-hearted and entertaining content.

From Panchayat to Four More Shots Please 2, comedy and feel-good films or series may be limited but streaming platforms are now understanding the need for it, given the uncertain times we live in. Amidst this, a reality show named Indian Matchmaking released a few weeks ago on Netflix and seems to have taken, not just Indian viewers, but even the foreign audience by storm. In fact, when Indian Matchmaking dropped, the early discussions on social media were by viewers from outside India, before it became big and a talking point on our home turf.

The show follows the lives of multiple individuals, across the world, in search of their life partner spear headed by matchmaker Sima Taparia. Today, 'Sima From Mumbai' has become a well-known phrase on the web. In India, we are far too well versed with the concept of arranged marriage. However, it is a whole new phenomenon for a large percentage of audience across the world. And while there are no two ways about the fact that Indian Matchmaking is an entertaining show with interesting and varied personalities, it is also a stark reality check of modern day India.

If you thought that families looking for a 'fair skinned' Indian girl or boy was a thing of the past, this show reinforces that physical attributes of a person can be a deal breaker. In the very first scene of the show, Akshay's mother can be seen discussing how her dream future daughter-in-law should actually be like. Someone not lesser than 5'3 and 'flexible'. But what exactly is Akshay's choice? Well, we would know if Akshay actually spoke up and listed it down himself rather than saying he wants someone exactly like his mother. It's 2020.

Not just Akshay, Pradyuman's want for an 'arm candy' also could not be overlooked. Yes, he just ain't a 'rich pretty boy'.

On the other hand, a career-oriented Ankita from Delhi was constantly made to feel that she needs to 'go with the flow' if she ever wants to get married by Sima's associate. However, it was liberating to see Ankita not get tied up in these norms and instead wait for love to come to her at the right time.

While NRI Indians on the show are little more diverse given their backgrounds, one cannot help but notice the regressive nature of Indian Matchmaking. The series throws light on the fact that unrealistic standards in Indian societies still exist and Indian households are still looking for women who must have their priorities straight (Read: Stay at home and look after the kids).

The series reignited debates around caste, sexism and colourism that is very much prevalent even today and is a huge deal in the 21st Century. The Netflix series celebrates the idea that elders in the family know best and if you're not married at a certain age, pressure from family is indisputable.

An entertaining yet stark reality check by Sima Taparia from Mumbai.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sima Taparia addresses criticism towards Indian Matchmaking, memes and season 2 possibilities

Would you love to see season 2 of Indian Matchmaking? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×