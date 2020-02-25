Caroline Flack to Deepika Padukone: How depression struggle is universal irrespective of film industries

Showbiz is one of the most difficult places to survive once the spotlight is off and British TV personality Caroline Flack's suicide is another grim reminder.

It has been 10 whole days since one of most famous personalities of British reality television, Caroline Flack, committed suicide. However, no headway has been made to ascertain the exact reason behind Flack's death. Caroline, who was best known as the host of popular reality show Love Island, rose to fame by starring in various reality shows. But as much as the British press made the TV presenter a popular face, they also went all out and had ample negative press coverage when she wasn't in her best phase. For the unversed, Flack also was called out for dating former One Direction singer Harry Styles when he was just 17 and she was 31.

In the months leading up to Flack's suicide, the Guardian revealed that there was far more negative coverage than positive news about Flack especially by the UK Tabloid The Sun. One of the many topics discussed have been her upcoming trial which alleges that she assaulted her former partner Lewis Burton. Flack's life was indeed like an open book for the British press who have been blamed by netizens for her suicide.

This isn't new. Just a few weeks ago, Meghan Markle, too, stepped back as a senior royal owing to the intense media pressure by the British press which was also acknowledged by Queen Elizabeth. One can also never quite forget Princess Diana's struggle with depression and the paparazzi chase that led to her death.

Back home, too, celebrities committing suicide is not unheard of. Just last year, TV actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide due to depression. Another notable names include TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee, Jiah Khan, south sensation Silk Smitha and many others.

With mental health being discussed much more than it was five years ago, the audiences have been embracing actors and actresses who have opened up about their struggles. The showbiz is one of the most difficult places to survive once the spotlight is off. Constant highs and lows of the profession can easily take a toll on actors.

Just recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted on Film Companion that she was depressed for almost six months after Tashan tanked at the box office back in the day. has been a conversation starter when it comes to mental health in Bollywood. The actress had opened up about her own struggles a few years ago and since then the film industry has taken a step in the right direction. From films to celebrity initiatives, the film industry and actors are playing their own little part.

