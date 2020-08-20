With CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's case, netizens must now put an end to obscure conspiracy theories

On Wednesday, India's Supreme Court granted the wish of millions after weighing the pros and cons in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and transferring it to CBI.

Almost more than two months ago, Bollywood lost a bright star. An actor who had enthralled us on celluloid with his boy-next-door looks, charming smile and attention-grabbing performance. Sushant Singh Rajput's demise came as a jolt to not just the Hindi film industry but also across film stars in India. While on the surface, Sushant's demise highlighted the wrong side of glamour and the dark side of Bollywood, revelations in the last few weeks surrounding Rhea Chakraborty and others have been anything but explosive.

This week particularly has been victorious for Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who have tirelessly been rallying for support and demanding a CBI enquiry in the matter. On Wednesday, India's Supreme Court granted the wish of millions after weighing the pros and cons in the case.

It its ruling, the top court stated, "Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor and died well before his full potential could be realised. Many are keenly awaiting the outcome of the probe so speculations can be put to rest. Therefore, a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour."

Adding, "The dissemination of real facts through unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents, who might be the target of vilification campaign,” SC said in the order.

While Sushant's fans and those demanding justice for the actor have done a noteworthy job in spearheading the campaign, there are many others who have aggressively floated around conspiracy theories. Scores of netizens have tried time and again to connect the actor's name to various people.

Not just that, bizarre theories on Sushant's CCTV footage being cut off to his former celebrity manager Disha Salian's pregnancy have cropped up during this online crusade. For the unversed, Disha Salian died by suicide few days before Sushant's tragic demise. And not just netizens, but even politicians have made serious allegations and contributed to this mockery.

These theories have not only been spread like wildfire on social media but has also hurt those who have found themselves in the midst of these dire situations. This even led to Disha Salian's father Satish Salian, pleading all those involved to stop speculating. He said, "Please I request don't believe in such rumours do not spread such rumours. For your benefit, do not use my daughter and defame her. From politicians, media and people I request please don't do this to our daughter. Do not play with her."

There are no two ways about the fact that social media has played a huge role in fuelling these rumours, but it is now more important than ever to use it wisely. With CBI now taking over the case, baseless conspiracy theories are not the need of the hour and netizens as well as those in power must act responsibly.

It should be noted that even the top court in its order stated that a fair probe will put speculations to rest, but until then patience and hope are of prime importance.

