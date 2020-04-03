Coronavirus Crisis: Is it necessary for Bollywood celebs to reveal their donation amount?

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan have donated generously. Netizens, however, have raised an eyebrow over celebs not revealing their donation amount. Do you think its fair?

With Coronavirus bringing countries across the world to a standstill, economies have been majorly hit in India as well as other parts of the world. While India has issued a stringent 21-day lockdown, various media houses and celebrities are doing their bit to keep netizens entertained with workout videos and what they are up to inside the four wall of their homes. India began seeing first few cases of coronavirus in March second week and since then the country has come to a grinding halt. We are not only dealing with the deadly virus pandemic on one side, but the lockdown has led to multiple other problems.

For starters, doctors, nurses and healthcare staff do not have enough required equipment. With the number of cases steadily rising, protective gear and equipment required to treat patients is not satisfactory. On the other hand, the lockdown has forced labours and daily wage earners to sit at home or on the streets leading to many of them sleeping hungry every night. Not just that, many others are still stranded or have walked hundreds of kilometers to reach their hometown.

Amid this crisis, many sections of society came together to announce their donation to these communities. Bollywood celebrities, too, were also not far off. Scores of Bollywood celebs have pledged their support to these humanitarian causes. From contributing towards healthcare to daily wage staff, actors like , , Vicky Kaushal, and Sara Ali Khan donated generously. However, while many stars disclosed their donation amount, some other Bollywood celebs refrained from revealing the amount they have donated.

For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit.@TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia https://t.co/A0p2sAbGs8 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2020

As is with social media, this led to some chatter over why celebs choose to reveal the donation amount. Some netizens also went to the extent of comparing stars who have disclosed their donation amount to those haven't and suggested that the intention could be to show off their wealth. Really? Do Bollywood celebrities need to disclose the amount they donate for the sake of their fans?

Well, it is a personal choice and depends from person to person. No one can justify why SRK did not share details of the amount he donated and call him a humble or down to earth being. In the same way, no fan or person can also justify why Ajay Devgn chose to reveal that he donated Rs 51 lakh and term it as a display of wealth.

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

The Coronavirus crisis has indeed got Bollywood together on one platform and it is interesting to see how celebs are doing their bit and encouraging their fans as well.

Do you think it is imperative for Bollywood celebs to disclose their donation amount? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.

