Coronavirus: How Bollywood stepped up to spread awareness & why they should take initiatives more often

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world together on a single page and to a standstill. While US, Italy, Germany, Iran and Spain continue to battle massive number of cases and deaths, the situation back home in India is also not too bright. As opposed to the thousands of cases in these countries, positive cases in India have soared the 500 mark with at least 10 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday across the country with airways and railways completely suspended. During such crucial times, various business personalities, politicians and Bollywood celebrities have come together to spread awareness and can we say, they indeed have done a fine job.

From and 's 'Safe Hands Challenge' video to 's quirky videos, Bollywood stepped up and how. The entire nation witnessed Janta Curfew on Sunday and for the same, celebrities applauded the heroes who are at the frontline of this battle. Not just that, many others have also shared their routine while in quarantine, encouraging their fans to not let boredom and the devastating news affect their mental health. Unlike Hollywood celebs, Bollywood celebrities have gone a step further and come up with creative ways to spread the message.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

While social distancing is the new normal, not many in India seem to be following the rules. Social media was abuzz with videos of people stepping out on the streets during Janta Curfew and this has irked many celebs including and . Time and again, each actor has made it a point to inform and educate their fans about the importance of staying indoors. And while these messages have been helpful for scores of fans, many don't seem to be abiding by it.

In such a scenario, took to social media to voice his concern and express his anger at citizens. The actor delivered a stern message for his fans as he said, "Har baar main apse dil ki baat pyaar se bolta hun paar aaj kasam se itni khunnak aa rahi hai nah ki koi galat shabd nikal jaye toh mujhe maaf karna. Kya dimaag hil gaya hai kya kuchh logo ka? Kya ho gaya hai logo ko? Kiss ko lockdown ka matlab samjh mein nahi aa raha hai?"

At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk #StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc pic.twitter.com/G0Nms9hYoP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 24, 2020

Arjun Kapoor was also rather pissed off at the sight of people roaming in the streets. The actor even used an abusive word of sorts and called those risking their lives 'fools'. He wrote, "This was inevitable to stop the spread & it is literally what the absolute stupidity of a few has done."

Delhi Crime actor Shefali Shah shared a rather graphic video of herself tied up in a plastic bag to explain netizens what one's lungs would be like if they get infected with Coronavirus. Back home in the US, is also making sure to spread all kinds of factual information for her fans in India and across the globe. Right from television artists to Bollywood celebrities, it is indeed heartening to see the entire film industry come together to support the same cause.

Do you think celebrities need to do more to battle the pandemic? Let us know in the comments below.

