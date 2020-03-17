Coronavirus: Still not used to social distancing? These 5 comedies will help you ease into staying at home

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Social distancing isn't just a millennial trending phrase but very important to do in 2020, especially with the coronavirus outbreak, going pandemic, all across the globe. However, Pinkvilla lists down five Bollywood comedies which will help you ease into staying at home.

To think that people would have conversations on topics other than coronavirus seems like a distant memory now. Everywhere you look, all anyone is screaming about is the deadly pandemic, which is swiftly taking over the globe. With 6500 registered deaths worldwide, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 125 confirmed positive cases with three deaths registered. The most recent being a 64-year-old patient in Mumbai, at Kasturba Hospital. Extreme precautions are being taken by the Indian Government to come to a more positive solution.

Amongst the key points urged by medical officials is social distancing. This means that citizens need to be within the confines of their homes and maintain close to zero physical contact with anyone. This includes shaking hands or hugging someone. While this would seem like a dream for the working class, who always crave for some time at home, eventually, people are getting bored limited to close confines, with zero physical activity. Well, as they say, prevention is better than cure and don't worry because we have you covered!

Here are five Bollywood comedies which will help you ease into staying at home:

1. Hera Pheri

As someone who has watched this Priyadarshan directorial at least a hundred times, I can assure you that the Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty film will never fail to make you laugh out loud. As they say, old will forever be gold!

2. Golmaal

Even Rohit Shetty films, as brainless as they can be sometimes, always hits home when it comes to genuine laugh out loud moments. When you can make comedian out of , who we're so used to seeing in his Singham avatar, along with comedic geniuses like Paresh Rawal and Arshad Warsi, you're bound to be left in a laughing mess!

3. Chupke Chupke

Remember when I said old is gold? Is there anyone who understands comedy better than Hrishikesh Mukherjee? Simple storylines with eccentric characters like Professor Parimal Tripathi (Dharmendra) to take us back to a time when comedies meant something more genuine than just under the belt humour!

4. Garam Masala

Adding a more contemporary Priyadarshan film, we have Garam Masala which features the dynamic duo of and John Abraham. The constant back and forth as Mac (Akshay Kumar) dealt with handling three girlfriends while Sam (John Abraham) tried to sabotage him was comedy genius at its peak!

5. Badhaai Ho

A more recent entry to the list, the freshness of a true family comedy with a little flavour of drama along with a dream cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is what sets Badhaai Ho apart from recent comedies! Its novelty factor remains, no matter how many ever times you watch the Amit Sharma directorial.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Dr Anup Dhir from Apollo Hospital answers most searched questions about COVID 19

I leave you with a quote by the great Albus Dumbledore: "Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More