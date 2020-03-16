From Dark to Good Girls Revolt, here's a list of films & series to watch while you are stuck at home

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Staying indoors, curbing travels and outdoor activities is tough during a situation like the current one. Folks across the world are staying indoors in order to be safe and sound in trying times like these. We bring to you a detailed list of series and films that you can watch on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Series on Netflix:

Dark

This is the first German-language Netflix original that will certainly give you the chills. The series first released in December 2017. The series has seen two seasons and is expected to be renewed for a third season as well. The first season will showcase three timelines of years, 1953, 1986, and 2019. A town is facing trouble when a man commits suicide and a child goes missing. The twist in the tale comes in when the child who goes missing in 2019, gets trapped in another timeline that is moving forward like a parallel universe.

Stranger Things: This series needs no introduction. The words, Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, and Jim Hopper will surely ring a bell. For those who haven't watched any season of this series, we recommend you do it now. The series has seen three seasons and a fourth one is on its way. The teaser of Stranger Things 4 was released and well, the fans are excited to see Jim Hopper return very much alive. The first two seasons see the roller coaster ride that the lead characters go through in the small town of Hawkins. From demogorgons to mind flayer, the town sees it all.

Unbelievable: A gut-wrenching story, when a girl who claims she was raped by a dark figure at night in her house, seem fake to the department of police. Kaitlyn Dever plays the girl who gets sued by the police department for false reporting. It takes two female detectives to uncover the truth and find the culprit after a long tedious search. Toni Collette and Merritt Wever pack a punch as strong-headed female detectives.

Mindhunter: This series has two seasons. Both are engaging and will keep you on edge. The systematic study of minds of serial killers to draw conclusions and predict the next moves of the serial killers and records behavioral patterns, this show documents everything that goes into the study of a criminal mind. Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany are very impressive in their portrayal as FBI agents on a mission.

Broadchurch: This series is an engaging detective series that tracks the story of the murder of a young boy. Two detectives, Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy leave no stone unturned as they try their best to find out who murdered the young boy in a seaside town. The outcome is unsettling, not just for the family of the boy but also for one of the detectives.

The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story: A courtroom drama that tracks a case of murder. It not just about the murder and the lost lives. This story is much more than just proving who the culprit is. There are some critical moments when you doubt a person you know so well, as evidence comes to light. Friendships, love and anger, this show has it all.

Films on Netflix:

Marriage Story: The Noah Baumbach directorial won Laura Dern her Oscar for supporting actress. The story is an emotional journey that witnesses a couple going through a separation. It does not restrict itself to watching the courtrooms scene, it focuses on the delicate family ties. The relationship a child has with his parents and what happens when the parents are parting ways.

Spencer Confidential: Watch this one for Mark Wahlberg. A cop who goes to jail as he could not keep step aside and watch wrongdoing. Mark Wahlberg's character is free after completing a jail term, but nothing goes as plan, as corrupt cops cause havoc in Boston.



War Machine: This film stars Brad Pitt as an Army Man, stationed in Afghanistan. All it takes is a journalist and his explosive piece to makes things worst for the strong-headed Glenn McMahon.

Series on Amazon

Bosch: A intriguing tale of detective Harry Bosch from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) who are taking on the bad men and also facing ghosts from the past. This series has seen five-season so far, and all of them have an engaging tale to tell.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: What happens when a housewife from New York in 1958, realizes her husband is cheating on her and separates to end as a stand up comic. Not just a woman separated from her husband, Rachel Brosnahan as Mrs. Maisel also has two beautiful kids, who witness their mother juggle between her family duties and her passion for stand up comedy.

Good Girls Revolt: If girls revolting for their rights in this world is a subject that you want to see best portrayed in a show, Good Girls Revolt is a must-watch. It is real and will show bonds between girls like never before.

Amazon Films

The Report: The Adam Driver starrer is an investigative story. The lead actor is asked to dig deep into CIA operations with respect to its Detention and Interrogation programs. Adam Driver plays Daniel J. Jones who has a crucial task at hand.

Hereditary: A horror story unlike any, Hereditary will never give you a hint of what to expect next. Toni Collette is simply remarkable as a woman who unearths unsettling truths of her family and their past actions.

A Quiet Place: The Emily Blunt starrer is a watch you cannot miss if you want to see what happens when the world suddenly falls silent around you. The first part was a blockbuster hit and part two is on its way. John Krasinski has done some fine work of direction for the film and has acted in part one as well.

