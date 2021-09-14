Deepica Mutyala on pursuing dreams: You don't need a viral video to make that leap
When two great minds sit together to discuss the ups and downs of life, the paths to success and the ways to create a niche for yourself in this competitive world, it is worth a read. That is why we bring to you a very interesting discussion between author, life coach and influencer Jay Shetty, and the successful South Asian entrepreneur and founder of beauty brand Live Tinted, Deepica Mutyala in Jay Shetty’s Podcast episode of On Purpose. In the podcast, Jay is quizzing Deepica about her life, her career and how she broke stereotypes to carve a unique path for herself in life. They talk about life as immigrant children and how their parents sacrificed way too much to help them achieve their dream. Read on..
When Jay Shetty quizzed Deepica about her childhood and if she envisioned being the founder of a South Asian beauty brand, Deepica said that she did!
She said, “I grew up in in Texas and everything around me was blonde hair - blue eyes and there was this very specific standard for beauty. My parents, who are immigrants, had a very specific thought about what the American dream was. And to them, it was all about respect in America, and that came from education. A degree, after a degree, after a degree. But my American dream was to pave a path for others, because in America you have the opportunity to do whatever you want to do.”
Deepica added, “So, when you ask if I knew I was going to be doing this, the answer is yes. When I was 16-year-old I told my dad, I wanted to create my own beauty brand. But the path from that to where I am now is completely different from what I could ever imagine. But yeah, he badly wanted me to be a doctor, and our family is in the medical profession in some way, stereotypical Indians in that way. But I just wanted something different. When I was 16, I told him I was going to do it. But being a make up artist, in my dad’s mind, it wasn’t a thing. It was like, how can you be a make up artist and have respect in this country? So, when I went to college I was in the mindset of, I am going to do the corporate side of the beauty industry, learn everything I can, and then go to Harvard Business School to make my dad happy and then start my own beauty brand.”
“It did not go that way.”
“But I will say that I saw beauty as a vehicle for me to express myself in a community like Texas where nobody looked like me. I was obsessed with beauty; it was my way of self-obsession. I would stay up on Friday nights and do my cousins make up and now here I am. “
We all know that Deepica is a great daughter to her parents and that she always gives her audience a peek into their lives as well. Acknowledging this fact, Jay also added that he would love his mom to be in his videos as well, and that he is planning on it. Jay then touched upon the topic of Deepica’s second ever video to be posted on her Youtube channel. This video went viral at the time. Deepica replied saying that it was an “out of body experience.”
She said, “I was in the beauty game, just like I had planned. I picked my phone one day and I was like, I have this beauty tip. I wasn’t thinking too much, I just shared my beauty tip, and that was to use a red lipstick to mask the dark circles. Dark circles are such an insecurity in my life. My friends used to often call me for beauty tips. So, I just made the video and directed them to it. Well, it got picked up by Buzz Feed and it went viral. Before I knew it was like 4 million views. I quit my job that day. I realized this was a moment in my life that I can take and build my dream career.
While Jay was amazed that Deepica took a moment and turned into something great, Deepica added, “I thought, what’s the worst thing that could happen? I believed the worst would be not taking the risk and wondering what if. I knew I had to take that leap. When in life you have 10 million people watching something about you as an authority in that space, you must take it. My brain was exploding. I remember going home that weekend, I wished to hang out with my family and not tell them anything. I just wanted to gather my thoughts. However, my dad found out through my relative that I quit my job. I remember we were watching a movie. My dad came into the study, and I was terrified. I thought he would take me to India and get me an arranged marriage. My dad handed me a check. This is when I started to cry, and he said, “Don’t think of it as me giving my daughter money but think of it as me investing in a business I believe in. Me from a pride perspective, I tore up the check and handed it to him. But he knew how much that mattered to me, that’s all the feel I wanted.
“About taking that leap, I would say don’t make excuses to not do something. You don’t need a viral video to take that leap. I made that initiative to start the YouTube channel. You just have to start. With my channel, I didn’t know anything, but I learnt. Whenever people ask me for advice, I ask them to cut out the excuses, you got to get that noise out of your head. You cut out all that noise and do the step 1. For me, it was all one step leading to another. Its not an overnight thing. It was 10 years in the beauty industry that made me confident enough to take the big step and quit my job.”
Deepica concluded by saying, “All said and done, for me I think about what footprint I want to leave in the world. I’ve had so many people say to me that, ‘it’s a beauty brand, and it’s about make-up.’ That’s when I walk out the door because for me, it’s not make-up. It is about making people good about themselves. It is about giving people the confidence to walk out the door and feel like they are complete.”