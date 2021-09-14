Deepica Mutyala on pursuing dreams: You don't need a viral video to make that leap

When two great minds sit together to discuss the ups and downs of life, the paths to success and the ways to create a niche for yourself in this competitive world, it is worth a read. That is why we bring to you a very interesting discussion between author, life coach and influencer Jay Shetty, and the successful South Asian entrepreneur and founder of beauty brand Live Tinted, Deepica Mutyala in Jay Shetty’s Podcast episode of On Purpose. In the podcast, Jay is quizzing Deepica about her life, her career and how she broke stereotypes to carve a unique path for herself in life. They talk about life as immigrant children and how their parents sacrificed way too much to help them achieve their dream. Read on..

When Jay Shetty quizzed Deepica about her childhood and if she envisioned being the founder of a South Asian beauty brand, Deepica said that she did!

She said, “I grew up in in Texas and everything around me was blonde hair - blue eyes and there was this very specific standard for beauty. My parents, who are immigrants, had a very specific thought about what the American dream was. And to them, it was all about respect in America, and that came from education. A degree, after a degree, after a degree. But my American dream was to pave a path for others, because in America you have the opportunity to do whatever you want to do.”

Deepica added, “So, when you ask if I knew I was going to be doing this, the answer is yes. When I was 16-year-old I told my dad, I wanted to create my own beauty brand. But the path from that to where I am now is completely different from what I could ever imagine. But yeah, he badly wanted me to be a doctor, and our family is in the medical profession in some way, stereotypical Indians in that way. But I just wanted something different. When I was 16, I told him I was going to do it. But being a make up artist, in my dad’s mind, it wasn’t a thing. It was like, how can you be a make up artist and have respect in this country? So, when I went to college I was in the mindset of, I am going to do the corporate side of the beauty industry, learn everything I can, and then go to Harvard Business School to make my dad happy and then start my own beauty brand.”

“It did not go that way.”

“But I will say that I saw beauty as a vehicle for me to express myself in a community like Texas where nobody looked like me. I was obsessed with beauty; it was my way of self-obsession. I would stay up on Friday nights and do my cousins make up and now here I am. “

I was so embarrassed of my family growing up. My mom, she would walk out in nighties and hang out with my friends, our house would smell like chicken curry, and I was mortified to have people over because of that. I was like mom I want you to hide behind the scenes. They are my number 1 fans and I now respect everything they have done for us Deepica Mutyala

We all know that Deepica is a great daughter to her parents and that she always gives her audience a peek into their lives as well. Acknowledging this fact, Jay also added that he would love his mom to be in his videos as well, and that he is planning on it. Jay then touched upon the topic of Deepica’s second ever video to be posted on her Youtube channel. This video went viral at the time. Deepica replied saying that it was an “out of body experience.”