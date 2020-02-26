Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, female leading duos we'd love to see

Deepika Padukone is at the top of her career game with the variety of films she has and given the co-stars she has worked with. And so, today, we thought we would pair her with some female co-stars we think she should work with.

is one of the top notch actresses in B-town, and ever since she set foot in Bollywood, she has had a graph that has only gone up all this while. Her latest outing, Chhapaak, did not work well in terms of the box office, however, the actress film sure has been received with a lot of love and warmth, and for all the right reasons. And now, she is gearing up for upcoming film with , '83, and will also be seen in a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and Mahabharat.

While the actress sure has an interesting line up of films ahead, what has left us intrigued is wanting to see a film made for two leading ladies, both with equal roles and importance, for it is the need of the hour. In today's day and age, where solo female releases have become a thing, we think it is time with films having two leading ladies with males acting as just supporting actors, and for that, we have thought of a list of co-stars she can work with.

Check out a list of female co-stars we think Deepika Padukone should pair up with:

The first name that popped into my head for whatever reason is that of Alia, cause both of them together would definitely make for a great film. It could be a film about two best friends, or who knows, it could also be a film about love, but the love between two sisters, or girlfriends, or who knows? Just seeing them together on screen would sure be a treat to the eyes, and rightly so.

Sara Ali Khan

A movie that has Sara's level of humour and energy and Deepika's emotions and poise is sure to be an instant hit, and given their popularity, the movie is sure to create waves. Sara is the woman of the hour for many reasons, and Deepika has been one for many years, and this duo has success written all over it.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is yet another actress who sure has a lot of work ahead of her and has been doing back to back films, all of which have worked well at the box office and has also garnered her loads of love, but if we add Deepika's fans' love to it as well, it would be bigger and better. This combination is going to be a deathly one if it ever comes true.

Deepika and Katrina will sizzle the screen if they come together, and if someone wants to ever cast them together, we are all in. The two are more than just actors who dated in the past, and while there remains no bad blood between the two, their acting skills are still the reason for them to come together on screen, for any film, as long as it has these two in leading roles, not fighting over a man, or doing anything that simply revolves around men.

Radhika Apte

We have it all planned out for this reason, and the moment Radhika came to my head, I thought why not make Deepika's digital debut with a netflix film that co-stars Radhika. It is going to be a gift to all the Radhika fans who have never missed out on her shows on the OTT platform.

