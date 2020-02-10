From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Kartik Aaryan, 5 Bollywood celebs whose Instagram game is on point

Here's a list of 5 Bollywood celebs whose Instagram game always seems to be on point:

Social media has become a part of our lives. Like every other activity, it has become our daily routine spending hours on the phone scrolling down, seeing pictures, videos, sharing memes, texting and a lot more. While it is true that we spend most of our time on the internet which seldom delays our other chores, let's admit that its a guilty pleasure that we all need! Photo sharing apps are kind of a thing now but nothing comes close to Instagram. Ever since it became popular, Insta hashtags, Insta captions, and even Insta models became a rage.

It is also true that we look up to our B-Town celebs when it comes to fashion and style. While there are a number of actors who manage to get us hooked with their posts and videos, Here's a list of 5 Bollywood celebs whose Instagram game is always on point:

Katrina Kaif's Instagram handle is a ray of sunshine on dull days! The Sooryavanshi actress's beauty is beyond praise. And her fashion choices are like a cherry on the top. Katrina spills style from head to toe and her Insta pictures are proof! We know who to stalk when we need some fashion inspiration. Be it for a wedding function or a dinner date, a lunch outing or oner of those days when we just feel like getting all dolled up, Katrina's Instagram profile serves as the best fashion guide for literally any look.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram profile is the apt example of a highly curated one. Beautiful magazine covers, promotional looks, movie snippets, and how can we forget her PDA for hubby ? Deepika's Insta is a storehouse of all things nice! From flaunting her new haircut to sharing her childhood pictures, Deepika gets a full ten on ten from us.

Whenever Anushka Sharma posts something on her Instagram handle, she sets the fans gushing! From sharing tales of her travel diaries to celebrating her anniversary with hubby Virat Kohli, Anushka makes us fall in love with her super cute posts. The actress teaches us to live in the small moments and make the best out of them. Giving a glimpse of her married life and togetherness with Virat, she often shares adorable posts. To recall a few, the one where she celebrated Karwa Chauth with Virat made a million hearts flutter. Brb! sinking into our ice cream tubs and crying!

Kartik Aaryan

Men are no behind in the race. Kartik Aaryan became one of the most loved actors in the industry in no time. The young actor shot to fame with Luka Chuppi and his recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh skyrocketed his popularity to another level. Believing in the art of being massy, Kartik Aaryan's UPS lies in the fact that he maintains a personal touch with his fans. In a short span of time, the actor garnered 14.2 million followers. Reposting fan videos, giving a shoutout to his fans, acknowledging their fandom, sharing quirky videos, Kartik Aaryan's Insta handle is all about being massy!

He's got the kind of humour that can make a dying man laugh! Varun Dhawan's sense of humour is not unknown to us and his Instagram profile gives a glimpse of the same. Funny captions, dance videos and a lot more, Varun's Insta handle gets a unanimous yay from us. Everything that the actor posts reflects a millennial punch to it, making the crowd connect to it like none other.

