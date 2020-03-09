Did Sana Khan and Melvin Louis do the right thing by exposing each other on social media?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Television actress Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis' public breakup has been nasty to say the least. The once much-in-love couple called it quits and it took an ugly turn when the actress accused Melvin of cheating, an abusive relationship and of violence. She also added that the well-known choreographer has even drugged and molested women. Sana's revelations on social media and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla detailed the massive allegations against Melvin. The choreographer, too, shared his part of the story in an interview that since gained some serious attention.

While the TV and Bollywood industry has seen some ugly breakups in the public eye, Sana and Melvin's separation is easily the most explosive one in recent times. A few other shocking examples include Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur's divorce, -Arbaaz Khan and - .

In this day and age of social media, Sana has a steady support from her followers and fans. So does Melvin. After an extensive round of calling out each other and Melvin defending his stance, the former couple are going about their lives. While the fans, who earlier shipped the couple, have now taken two distinct sides, many others have questioned if this was the right way for the former lovers to address their break up in the public eye.

Especially, post the #MeToo movement, the serious allegations levelled by Sana are important to take note of and cannot just be passed off as any other controversy. While Sana claims she has enough evidence against Melvin, the most instinctive question arises why has the actress not yet filed a police complaint?

When asked if she is looking forward to take any legal route, Sana told us, "Depends. She will definitely think about it." Do you think Sana and Melvin took the correct route to expose each other on social media ? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

