Dil Bechara: THESE dialogues from Sushant Singh Rajput’s swansong are now etched in our memories forever

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi released digitally on July 24, 2020 and the film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s swan song - Dil Bechara, released digitally on July 24, 2020, and soon after the films released on an online streaming platform, Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara and Sanjana Sanghi started tending on twitter and rightly so as netizens paid their tribute to Sushant by watching the film and celebrating his life. Now as the first day first show of the film came to an end, besides Sushant as Manny, and Sanjana as Kizzi, one thing that was largely discussed on social media were Dil Bechara’s heart-wrenching dialogues as every dialogue reminded cinephiles of Sushant and his demise.

Needless to say, the film and it’s dialogues will stay with each and every one of us forever, etched in our hearts. From Sushant’s ‘I want to attend my own funeral’ to we cannot decide when to die, what adds to Dil Bechara are its dialogues that resonate with you and make you feel for Kizzi and Manny. But more than anything else, to see Sushant mouth such heartwarming dialogues is something that makes us shed tears because as harsh as the reality may sound but let’s face the plain fact that Dil Bechara will be Sushant’s last film as the actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020. And so, as the makers of Dil Bechara released the film online, we rounded up a series of quotes from the film that made us shed a tear and made us miss Sushant, a little bit more. To begin with, the movie starts with a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput wherein we see a clip of the late actor playing the guitar and alongside, we see a quote penned by Sushant that reads, “the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith... #selfmusing" Before we round up a series of dialogues and quotes from the film, we felt the need to give a special mention to this one dialogue mouthed by Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara that leaves a lump in the throat as in a scene in the film, Sushant's Immanuel Rajkumar said, "I want to attend my own funeral."

Check out Dil Bechara's dialogues here:

Kehte hai Pyaar neend ki tarah hota hai

Dheere dheere aata hai

Aur phir ekdum se aap

Usmein kho jaate hai

Mann Karta Hai itna tight hug doon

Ki inki tooti zindagi jod doon

Main zinda ho

I guess kizzie ka matlab

Chipku hi hota hai

Par ab life se chipakane ki wajah mil gayi thi

Meri raani zinda hai

Aur tab tak humari kahani bhi zinda hai

Janam kab hai aur marna kab hai

Yeh hum decide nahi karte

Par jeena kaise hai

Woh hum decide kar sakte hai

Jab koi mar jaata hai

Toh uske saath jeene ki

Umeed bhi mar jaati hai

Gaana adhura kyu tha?

Kyunki life hee adhuri hai

