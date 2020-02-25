Divya Bharti's 46th Birth Anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about the Vishwatma actress

Divya Bharti left for her heavenly abode in 1993. As we celebrate her 46th birth anniversary today, here are 5 lesser known facts about the Vishwatma actress.

Divya Bharti began her acting career very young. She was about 14 years old when she dipped her toes into modeling. After being replaced in a number of projects, Divya got her first break in Telugu film Bobbili Raja that became a colossal hit. It was at the beginning of the 90s when Divya Bharti established herself in the Telugu film industry, giving back to back hits. She starred opposite Telugu biggies and figured next to Vijayshanti, known as 'The Lady Superstar' in Telugu cinema. Soon she paved her way into Bollywood with Sunny Deol starrer Vishwatma and her song Saat Samundar Paar got her into the limelight.

Divya Bharti was climbing the ladder to success without looking back and her sudden demise came as a shock. The beautiful actress slipped from her balcony and passed away owing to internal bleeding and head injuries. Some say it was a murder, some believe it was an accident and some call it a suicide. The actress would have been blowing 46 candles on her birthday cake today if she were alive. As we celebrate her birth anniversary today, let's look at some lesser-known facts about Divya Bharti.

Her superhit song Saat Samundar Paar

Divya Bharti was a renowned name in the Telugu cinema and she placed her foot forward in Bollywood with her debut film being Vishwatma opposite Sunny Deol. While many of us groove to the beats of popular song Saat Samundar Paar, not many know that the beautiful actress dancing to the chartbuster in the film was Divya Bharti. Vishwatma was indeed a hit film in those times but the song Saat Samundar Paar is even popular among the millennials now.

She was supposed to mark her debut with Gunahon Ka Devta

Divya Bharti marked her screen debut with Bobbili Raja and Bollywood debut with Vishwatma. However, initially, she was roped in for Mithun Chakraborty, Sangeeta Bijlani and Aditya Pancholi starrer Gunahon Ka Devta but her role was canceled. Later she began taking dancing and acting lessons for months to prepare for her role in Govinda starrer Radha Ka Sangam but was replaced by Juhi Chawla in the end.

Divya Bharti starred in 2 films with

After garnering love from the fans in Govinda starrer Shola Aur Shabnam, Divya Bharti featured in starrer Deewana. It was Shah Rukh Khan's first film where he played a supporting actor and won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and Divya Bharti bagged the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. Diva Bharti then appeared with Shah Rukh Khan once again in the film Dil Aashna Hai.

Mohra, Laadla and Divya Bharti's other unfinished projects after her death

Divya Bharti had reached the peak of her career with some interesting films in her pipeline. Films such as Mohra, Laadla, Dilwale, and more that we now remember , and other actresses for were once in Divya Bharti's kitty. She had begun shooting for these films but her sudden death caused other actresses to replace her. A number of projects such as Parinaam with , Do Kadam with , Kanyadaan with Rishi Kapoor, Bajrang with Sunny Deol and Chal Pe Chal with Jackie Shroff got shelved for the same reason.

A film based on her life that got shelved

A film titled Love Behind The Border was reportedly based on the life of Divya Bharti and her untimely death. It is said that the night Divya Bharti fell off the balcony of her house, she had a couple of guests come over for a get-together. Neeta Lulla, Neeta's husband, her maid and her husband Sajid Nadiadwala were present at the venue. Some call her death an accident, some say it was suicide and some believe it was a murder. The film revolving around the same was in the pre-production stage but the project got shelved.

