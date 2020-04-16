Do you think Rangoli Chandel should make a comeback on Twitter after being blocked?

Social media platform, Twitter, which was used by Rangoli Chandel round-the-clock to talk about various issues and float controversies, suddenly seems to be her least favourite.

's sister Rangoli Chandel set Twitter on fire on Thursday after her account on the micro-blogging site was suspended. Whether you follow Rangoli or no, one would definitely be aware about Rangoli's Twitter chronicles. As Kangana Ranaut's manager, Rangoli never holds back and voices her opinion without the fear of being judged. And while many love Rangoli's firecracker attitude, one cannot help but point out that she more often than not goes overboard. From lashing out at actors like and to actively speaking her mind on national issues, it would be safe to say that Rangoli has managed to keep herself away from scores of good books.

ALSO READ: Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account SUSPENDED after Farah Khan Ali calls her out for spreading religious hatred

On Thursday, Rangoli landed up in yet another controversy when she suggested people pelting stones at doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad should be shot dead. Rangoli's tweet read, "A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullahs + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead...f****k the history they may call us nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image (sic)."

Naturally, the tweet did not go down well with netizens who hit out at Rangoli for inciting religious hatred. But that did not stop her as she incessantly kept tweeting. Eventually, Rangoli's account was suspended and stands suspended till this article could be published. So, what's next for Rangoli?

Rangoli has already issued an explosive statement and called Twitter 'anti-India'. A platform which was used by Rangoli round-the-clock to talk about various issues and float controversies suddenly seems to be her least favourite social media platform. She also compared her opinions to general hate tweets whichoften float on the micro-blogging site. However, the difference remains that Rangoli's Twitter following was in thousands and lakhs, unlike accounts of common citizens. The power of social media needs to be exercised with a great amount of responsibility, and especially so when you are a public figure. Twitter can be a great platform to voice your opinions and have a healthy debate to take the conversation forward but simply spewing hate and vile comments is definitely not the need of the hour.

Social media influence plays a huge role in India and it is high time that anyone with a massive number of followers on platforms like Twitter and Instagram does not mishandle it to further their own agenda. It is completely okay for people to not agree and have a difference of opinion, but name-calling them or their family members is also totally uncalled for.

Rangoli's statement to her Twitter account being blocked read, “Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided." Well, we guess it's one less controversy for Twitter and a lesson in it for all.

