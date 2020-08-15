From Ek Tha Tiger, Mission Mangal to Batla House and others, here's how films ruled at BO on Independence Day

As today, we celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day, we present to you an infographic box office figures of films that released on Independence Day. Take a dekko!

Every year, filmmakers look forward to block special occasions and national holidays for the release of their films. From Independence Day, Republic Day, Eid, Holi, Diwali to New Years, these occasions are considered to be a jackpot slot for the filmmakers because producers want to cash in on the holiday fever and do maximum business for their films so much so that we often witness a box office clash of films on these special occasions. However, this Independence Day, 2020, there will not be any single box office clash because given the Coronavirus pandemic, theatres are shut, and filmmakers are releasing films on OTT platforms. From Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Lootcase, Laxmmi Bomb to others, a host of film are going to witness a digital release.

Now that we are all sitting in the comfort of our homes, and watching our favourite films on OTT, we decided to bring to you an infographic compilation of the box office figures of the films that released on Independence Day and turned out to be big blockbusters. From ’s Ek Tha Tiger, ’s Singham Returns, ’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House, and others, here’s looking at the box office figures of the films that released on I-Day. Take a look!

August 15, 2012 Ek Tha Tiger: 1,86,14,50,000

We usually witness one Salman Khan release every Eid, Diwali or Independence Day because bhai considers Eid and such occasions to be lucky for him, and while Eid 2020 did not witness any release, we reflected back on his film Ek Tha Tiger starring that hit the screens on August 15, 2020, and turned out to be one blockbuster of a film. Ek Tha Tiger is an espionage thriller, and since Ramadan, arrived a few days after the film's release, Ek Tha Tiger made the most of the festive fervor. Although the film received mix reviews, it turned out to be a box office blockbuster and although the film missed the Rs 200 crore mark, it raked in 1.86 million at the box office.

August 15, 2014 Singham Returns: 1,40,15,00,000

Rohit Shetty’s second installment of the Singham franchise featuring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan released on August 15, 2014 and as expected, the cop-actioner made the most of the holiday fever, and raked in moolah at the box office and made around Rs 140 crore.

August 11, 2017 Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 1,32,07,00,000

We all love to watch films that are a satirical comedies, and Toilet: EK Prem Katha was one such film that talked about the sanitization condition in India and the film, which released on August 11, 2017, turned out to be 's highest-grossing film of all time and highest grosser world wide too, and his first film to ₹300 crore.

August 15, 2018 Gold: 1,02,01,50,000

Gold starring Akshay Kumar and released on Independence Day 2018, and while the film witnessed a box office clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, Gold made the most of the holiday fever and especially because the film was based on the journey of India’s first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics.

August 12, 2016 Rustom: 1,24,45,00,000

And we have another Akshay Kumar movie, which emerged an Independence Day blockbuster. We are talking about Rustom, which released in 2016. Despite clashing with 's Mohenjo Daro, it emerged victorious at the ticket windows. Akshay Kumar went on to win the National Award for his portrayal in this film.

August 15, 2018 Satyamev Jayate: 79,61,00,000

Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee witness a box office clash with Gold and despite the clash, Satyameva Jayate registered the highest opening day collection for any John Abraham film.

August 15, 2013 Once Upon a time in Mumbai Dobaara: 58,49,00,000

Once Upon a time in Mumbai Dobaara starring Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and received mixed to negative reviews from critics, and against a budget of 850 million, the film turned out to be a box office failure.

August 15, 2019 Mission Mangal: 1,92,67,00,000

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and Nithya Menen starrer Mission Mangal released last year on Independence Day and the film locked horns with John Abraham starrer Batla House at the ticket windows in 2019. Despite the clash, Mission Mangal opened to a thunderous response at the box office and went on to earn Rs 1.92 Million at the box office. In fact, it was the first film of Khiladi Kumar to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

August 15, 2019 Batla House: 84,99,50,000

Batla House starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur is an action thriller film directed by Nikkhil Advani, and the film was inspired by the 2008 Batla House encounter case that took place on September 19, 2008. Although the film witnessed a box office clash with Mission Mangal, however, the film was commercially successful at the box office.

