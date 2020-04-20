EXCLUSIVE: Post lockdown, will watching films in theatres ever be the same again?

With cinema halls shut and big budget films indefinitely pushed, we wonder if watching a film in theatre will ever be the same again? Read on to know.

Countries across the world have been in a state of despair since the novel deadly coronavirus erupted in China's Wuhan market in late December last year. After creating havoc in China, it has now rather successfully spread to various parts all over the world and managed to tumble economies. While the immediate effect have been devastating on migrant and daily wage earners in India, it also put a grinding halt on all forms of entertainment. Like other industries, the lockdown also forced filming of various shows and films to come to a standstill.

Cinema halls, too, have been bearing the brunt since they were one of the first few public places alongside gyms and shopping malls to be shut. Amid these trying times, there has been a considerable surge in viewership on OTT platforms. With cinema halls shut and big budget films indefinitely pushed, we wonder if watching a film in theatre will ever be the same again?

There are no two ways about the fact that people will have to adapt to a completely new style of living once the lockdown ends. Going to shopping malls, dining out at restaurants and watching movies will see a remarkable change. Social distancing will have to be followed and you might not even get to see a Bollywood film at your convenience or preferred time.

So, if you've been dying to get out and catch a film at the nearest theatre, you might have to wait for longer. We got in touch with trade analyst Girish Johar to understand what is the fate of theatres and for movie buffs in the coming months. He said, "Safety of the citizens is top priority. Shopping malls and cinemas are mass mediums and that is why they will be the last ones to open up. And once they open up, there is bound to be some amount of hesitation and fear among people."

He adds that multiplexes and cinema halls will have to take a slew of measures. Social distancing, not running full house shows and making sure people do not overcrowd, hygiene, will be some of the most basic measures. "India's film business is very weekend dominated. During the weekends, we get around 70 to 80 per cent occupancy. So, if the government is allowing opening of cinemas with social distancing then technically only half the tickets will be sold. Half or even lesser. There will at least be a distance of 2-3 seats for every seat booked," said Johar. Which means you might have to wait longer than expected to score a ticket.

Comparing China's reopening of theatres to that in India, Johar said, "In China's Wuhan, they reopened cinemas and shut them again further scaring people. India is a traditional market in terms of entertainment. Every one loves cricket and movies. It is a small social event for families, couples and friends. Thus, it will take quite sometime for normalcy to return in theatres."

So, be prepared. There are still months before you head out and enjoy a film like you did on a weekend in 2019.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×