Is Farah Khan and Sania Mirza's plea to stop sharing workout videos and food pictures justified?

From workout videos to kitchen experiments, Bollywood celebs are keeping the gram an entertaining place during this lockdown. But not everyone seems to be on the same page. What are your thoughts?

The deadly coronavirus, which first originated in China's city of Wuhan, has brought life to a standstill in India and across the world. With most of us holed up inside our homes and either working from home or doing the chores, mental health is bound to take a hit during this 21-day lockdown. Even more so, if you are living alone and not with your loved ones during this difficult time. As for Bollywood, the entire industry has come together during these trying times and contributed their bit to various relief funds and opened up their facilities for patients battling the deadly virus.

Apart from their generous donations, celebs on social media are also making the most of their time and giving fans a sneak peek into their self-isolation item. From washing vessels to Vicky Kaushal's kitchen experiments, celebs are keeping the gram an entertaining place. Another great addition has been videos of celebs working out within their home spaces.

However, there are some other celebs who are not completely on board with this idea. For instance, within the first few days of lockdown, Farah Khan had expressed her disappointment over celebs' workout videos. In a video message, Farah had said, "Since everyone is making videos I also thought of making one. In the interest of public health and safety, my video saying that please, it's a humble request for all the celebrities and stars to please stop making you're working out videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and don't have any other worries in this global pandemic except looking after your figures. But most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis. So please have some pity on us and stop posting the workout videos."

Well, while I agree with Farah that there are other bigger things to worry, it is important to note that these celeb workout videos are not only motivating but also tell you how you can stay fit within the confines of your homes. A necessity in these times to keep the mind and body active rather than lazing on your sofa all day or even just working while sitting in the same spot.

Diljit Dosanjh, too, took to Instagram a while ago and had shared a meme asking celebs to stop flaunting their workout videos. Cut to this weekend, the 'Good Newwz' actor shared a video flaunting his muscles and captioned it 'Plot Twist'. Farah's bestie -- ace tennis player Sania Mirza also tweeted over the weekend and asked netizens to stop sharing cooking videos and food pictures. Sania tweeted, "Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky."

Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this... especially the posts on Insta... but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way https://t.co/vc4qn0UzCl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 4, 2020

Dia Mirza, too, resonated with Sania's thoughts but asserted that this is not the time to pass judgements and let everyone handle it in their own way. Yes, no doubt that many of us are privileged but everyone copes differently right? We say, to each his own. And to add to that, a special mention to and his two adorable kids, Yash and Roohi, for brightening up our days.

Do you think it is inappropriate for celebs to share workout or cooking videos on social media? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

