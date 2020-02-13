Filmfare Awards 2020: From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to Vicky Kaushal; Here are the best hosts of all time

As Bollywood gears up for the 65th Filmfare Awards this weekend, here we bring you the best hosts of all time.

The year 2019 has been one of the most eventful years in Bollywood and the cine buffs witnessed some of the stupendous performances on the big screen. The Indian cinema has set new bars in the past year with several blockbuster movies entertaining the audience. And after enjoying the massive box office success, it is time to honour their commendable work with the most prestigious awards of the industry. We are talking about Filmfare 2020 which will be organised on February 16 this year.

Just like every year, it is going to a start-studded night with all the A-listers marking their presence. The big event of the film industry will feature several entertaining performances from the stars, winning speeches, and of course, the winners taking home the beauty in black. Amid all the performances and memorable moments, there is one thing that always attracts the audience - the hosts. Over the year several A-listers have hosted the prestigious Filmfare awards and have entertained the audience in their own unique style. So, as we gear up for another glorious evening of the awards night, here’s a look the best hosts of Filmfare Awards of all time.

If there is one star who has been a constant on Filmfare Awards, it is superstar Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan has been hosting the prestigious awards for a long time. While he has anchored the event with different actors, his evergreen style never fails to charm the audience. Interestingly, this year as well, SRK will be spilling his magic on the stage and we can’t wait to have him back to entertain his millions of fans even if it through an event only.

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is known for making iconic movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Student of The Year and much more. But apart from film direction, KJo has also proved his mettle as a popular host. From hosting his popular chat show Koffee With Karan over the year to gracing the stage of Filmfare Awards, Karan has entertained the audience with his anchoring skills and one liners. We wonder if he will be hosting the awards this year as well.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the actors in the industry who has carved a niche for himself with his unconventional roles. Be it a romantic husband, an army officer or a crazy lover, the actor never disappoints the fans in any role he does. Interestingly, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor had surprised the audience last year with his anchoring skills during the 64th Filmfare Awards and we were in awe of this unexplored side of him. And this year, Vicky will once again be hosting the prestigious award night once again and he is working hard for the same. He will be sharing the stage with SRK this year.

The Nawab of Pataudi is always a delight to watch, be it on-screen, off-screen or while hosting an event. As much as we love his acting skills, his anchoring skills are also point on as Saif managed to keep the audience intrigued. From showing his humorous side to his witty one-liners, Saif never misses giving that sparking moment. Interestingly, Saif and SRK’s anchoring jodi has been among the top favourites as the two Khans leaves no stone unturned to entertain the audience with their surprise elements even if it includes dropping off their pants (quite literally)

The Kapoor lad may appear as an intense actor, especially in his movies, but there is a chucklesome side to Ranbir Kapoor which is evidently visible during his anchoring skills. The Rockstar actor has been hosting the Filmfare Awards for quite a while and his onstage performance is bang on. Besides, one can’t forget his funny spoofs with Shah Rukh and Imran Khan during the awards.

