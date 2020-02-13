Filmfare Awards From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, actors who gave best winning speeches at the event

Ahead of Filmfare Awards 2020, let's look at the best winning speeches at the event that remains etched in our hearts over the years:

Winning a Filmfare award is one of the best moments in an actor's career. When a fresh face enters the industry, he comes with the dream of getting a chance to hold a Filmfare trophy atleast once in his lifetime. The black lady holds a lot of importance in an actor's life. Filmfare never fails to recognise talent. It is regarded as the most pretigious award in the film industry. Accepting a filmfare is a great feeling for any actor. Over the years, many artists have been awarded a Filmfare and their acceptance speeches are a way to express their journey as they seek the black lady.

Ahead of Filmfare Awards 2020, let's look at the best winning speeches at the event that remains etched in our hearts over the years:

Outstanding Debut of the Year - Deewana (1993)

There's a reason why Shah Rukh Khan is called the King Khan of Bollywood. The actor shone on the screen in his first film itself and took home the Filmfare Award for Outstanding Debut of the Year 1993 for his film Deewana. While his performance in the film was incredible, his acceptance speech too showed that the actor is a true winner.

Shah Rukh Khan lifted the award as he said, "The first time I got a medal in school, which was in the third grade, I came running home to show it to my mother. I was very excited. It was very sad. She wasn’t there. The first time I’m getting a major award in the film industry, she’s still not here. This one goes out to her. This one’s for you, mum." The actor looked up in the sky and dedicated the award to his mom.

Best Actor in a comic role Award - Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2004)

Just when everyone thought that Sanjay Dutt's filmy career is on a rocky road, the actor shut them down with his impressive performance in Munnabhai M.B.B.S. The actor plays a local goon who sets out to fulfill his father's dream of becoming a doctor. With some help from his ally, Circuit, he enrols himself in a medical college and challenges the dean Dr. Asthana, who had insulted his father. Munna doesn't become a doctor but he secures a place for himself in everyone's heart. The same happened in real life as well as people loved his acting in the film.

Sanjay Dutt blushed as he received the award. In his speech, he said, "Its a great award, I've seen this award happen since I was a kid and I'm honoured to be here tonight and to get this award. I was sure that people will love the film. It has that Bombay slang. It was believed that Bombay slangs are only understood in Bombay but the entire nation picked it well."

Best Actor Award - Rockstar (2012)

Ranbir Kapoor is a skilled actor and his performances speak for him. His acceptance speech as he lifted the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Rockstar revealed his zeal and passion for his profession.

Dressed in a white blazer, he said, "I've really wanted the Best Actor Award. It's been 4 years in the film industry and this is my 4th Filmfare Award. Shah Rukh Sir has 14 awards, I've seen it in his house. Its always been a dream and suddenly this is seeming like reality but I reality don't know how to take this in. Shah Rukh sir this is really addictive and I know why you've gone ahead and worked hard film after film and got so many of these. It feels great. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali. I love you, sir, thank you for giving me Rockstar."

Best Actor Award - Bajirao Mastani (2016)

Ranveer Singh's acting has always been beyond praise. The actor received his first Filmfare Best Actor Award for Bajirao Mastani where he played the royal Peshwa Bajirao of the Maratha Empire.

"Wow... Is this real? Sorry I'm a little dazed. Thank you very much for this honour. Ladies and gentlemen I would like to tell you this is one of the greatest honour and one of the best part about this is the fact that I was nominated alongside my ideals, the one and only Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. Sir, I share this with you along with Shah Rukh Sir and Salman Sir. Thank you, you inspired me to be an actor. This also goes to my parents, thank you for allowing me to pursue my dreams, for encouraging me on every step of the way, to go after something which seemed too far for us. We've come a long way. Thank you for making me what I am. My sister, my guardian angel, thank you for being my second mother. I love you", he said with welled up eyes.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actor Award - Aks (2001)

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. The angry young man has spanned over 50 years in the film industry. One of his iconic moments at the Filmfare Awards is winning the Critics Award for the Best Actor for Aks.

"Thank you Filmfare for this critical acclaim, and thank you for very subtly letting me know that I'm not going to be getting the next nomination. Thank you Rakesh Mehra. Thank you Abhishek for being the first one to tell me to do this film. Thank you, the cast and crew of Aks and particularly Kiran dev Hans whose exquisite photography really made the film what it is. Before I leave, this is for my daughter Shweta and my son in law Nikki, happy anniversary baby. Tell Navya and Agastya when they wake up in the morning that Nana won a prize", he said.

