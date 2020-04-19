Four More Shots Please! 2: Mental health to Misogyny, key takeaways from Bani, Maanvi, Sayani & Kirti starrer

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 released on April 17 and it has been receiving rave reviews. But this season, we also learned a lot about it and so we thought, we would just list down some of our key takeaways from the show.

Web shows tend to be generalized by calling them out for being bold, having too much sex, or skin show for that matter. None the less, as often as these assumptions tend to be true, it is equally often that we see much more than just that. There is no denying how content on the web, in general, is bolder than what we generally see on Television, or even in movies for that matter. None the less, it is rather wrong to rule out any other possibility of things that web shows bring to us. Asur is one of the finest examples from recent times that managed to surprise the audiences and had them hooked. But there continues to be a lot of assumptions when we talk about a show like Four More Shots Please!.

The season 2 of the Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Sayani Gupta starrer released two days ago, and it has been received pretty well by fans so far with everyone going gaga over the show. This show does have more than too much sex or cuss words, or just fashion, if you ask us, every character gave away so much more than just being needy, or pretty, or any of those random things that we tend to relate them to. Keeping all my personal biases right here, I am going to list down my key takeaways of things that the show spoke about with a fresh season.

#1. Women uplift women, always (Spoiler Alert, of course!)

Let's go backward. The season 2 of the show did leave us at a cliffhanger of sorts, but unlike last time, this time around, even though when everything was falling apart, the four ladies all game together, and they just knew that things are going to be alright as long as they have each other. And on all other occasions, they always supported each other, but when things weren't right, they also called each other out for doing the wrong thing, and that's always going to be the top takeaway.

#2. Raises questions about mental health

A celebrity has the name, fame, and money, and so when Samaira was having time, she chose to be in denial. But guess what? Anyone can have issues that concern mental health, and talking out loud, or asking for support, or simply taking medicines, is something that we all need to come to terms with. The question is if you want to hit back to normal or don't, but at the same time, what is normal?

#3. Calls out misogyny and how

My blood boiled seeing how things were going on with Anjana and her new boss, the constant attacks at her gender, or simply all that extra push to males in general. In an interview recently, Kirti did speak about how the people today are more aware and they voice things out, yet, these instances on the big screen only reinstate bigger meanings.

#4. You can be in your late 20s and still find your calling

Siddhi (Maanvi) tries everything out to one day, finally discover, how she is funny enough that people would pay to listen to her life problems, and also laugh at them. And when she did it, she was so happy to have finally found what she wanted to do, it wasn't easy, and she had to do so many other things to finally get here, but it turned out to be more satisfying when it happened, and that is all that counts.

#5. You are your own truth

When Damini has a tough time with her book, she stood up for what she believed in. She devised a plan and got on with it. Not everything is as easy as it seems, but it is the final result that makes all the difference, and with all the support she had, she did it, happily so.

#6. Having emotional baggage is okay

We all tend to put this one thing away, run away from emotions all the time, but as it turns out, we don't have to. Almost everything we do is driven by some kind of emotion, even if it is not something that comes from a good sense of feeling. None the less, it is okay to feel all those things we feel, and even better to own up to them.

#7. Nobody is perfect, and definitely not everyone's life

We always tend to judge a book by its cover but we don't know what it holds inside. For all we care, it could be the best thing or a nightmare. The same is life. Nothing less, nothing more. Everything cannot be black and white, but it also does not have to be grey, there is a whole different colour palette out there.

P.s: This could be looking out for too many things in a show, but a little positivity never hurts, does it?

