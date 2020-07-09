Half Yearly Report 2020: Shilpa Shetty to Shweta Tiwari; 14 stars shared their bond with Maa on Dear Mom

Dear Mom, a special series which started from May 7 featured the likes of Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, Bhagyashree, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna, Shweta Tiwari among others. We got 14 celebrities to share their stories and bond with their mother in our special series for Mother's Day. Here are the highlights.

While 2020 has not really been the year we were expecting it to be, everyone according to their own capabilities has tried to make a difference. If nothing, this year has taught the most important value of life which is to embrace and treasure moments and bonds with family. It's already July and while there have been a lot of ups and downs in the last six months, at Pinkvilla, we tried to make you all smile. We got 14 celebrities to share their stories and bond with their mother in our special series for Mother's Day called Dear Mom. Most of the celebs were joined by their mothers for the first time and their camaraderie surely left us all beaming. The series which started from May 7 featured the likes of , , Bhagyashree, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna, Shweta Tiwari among others. Here's a quick recap for our readers.

Shilpa Shetty revealed suffering miscarriages, complications in pregnancy and surrogacy

Shilpa Shetty welcomed a new member in their family recently after they were blessed with a baby girl, who they had via surrogacy earlier this year. They named her Samisha. Shilpa has managed to play all the roles in her life very well, be it of an obedient daughter to being a hands-on mom to Viaan. But the situation has not always been rosy for her. She revealed that she decided to opt for surrogacy after being detected with an autoimmune disorder APLA, which also caused her a couple of miscarriages. In this candid conversation on Mother's Day, she opens up about embracing motherhood, body shaming she faced and more.

Shweta Tiwari on battling personal issues together with daughter Palak Tiwari

For the first time, Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari came together for a very special episode of Dear Mom on Pinkvilla. The mother-daughter duo is the strongest and their unique camaraderie is very much apparent during the interview. They are courageous, feisty, vulnerable, friends and most importantly each other's rock. Shweta gave birth to Palak when she was very young, they literally grew together, as mother and daughter and today, they relive the moments and share how the journey has been. Not just this, the duo has fought all the personal battles together. This episode is NOT to be missed!

Taapsee Pannu on being self-made and how her mother pushed her towards it

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the reasons behind the paradigm shift in Bollywood today. She's made it on her own accord and her parents, especially her mom Mrs Nirmaljeet Pannu, is extremely happy with what she's achieved. In this fun conversation on Dear Mom, the mother-daughter duo opened up a number of things including getting a photoshoot done with her mom's savings to battling judgement from society aunties for playing with boys. They also talked very freely about Taapsee's current relationship and revealed if marriage is on the cards.

Shivangi Joshi and mother revealing how their relatives did not speak to them when she decided to be an actor

Television’s sweetheart Shivangi Joshi joined us for a candid and emotional chat with her mother Yashoda Joshi. They revealed the struggles they both endured together as outsiders in the industry, moving cities, the moment when they realised they had achieved something, success and the first taste of disappointment. Shivangi, who is currently seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also shared how her relatives had not spoken to the family for a year when she decided to move to Mumbai to chase her dream of becoming an actor.

Bhagyashree on her leaving stardom to raise her children

Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu Dassani doubled up the fun in their first ever interview together. Their hilarious banter ranges from their bonding to him being a voracious eater as a kid. The actress also discussed about leaving stardom for her family, making a comeback to films and more. She also spoke about Abhimanyu's girlfriends, marriage and trolls. It is no secret that Bhagyashree was a big star when Maine Pyaar Kiya released. Was leaving stardom a tough decision then? She shared her thoughts on it and much more.

and mother reveal the challenges they faced together

Rashami Desai joined us for Dear Mom with her mother Rasila Desai. The actress has gone through a lot of personal ups and downs but that did not hamper her professional commitments. Her mom revealed that as a single parent, she was a little scared of the society when Rashami entered the field of entertainment, and hence, she changed her name from Shivani to Divya and finally Rashami. They also opened on the financial woes they faced along with societal judgements but they kept moving.

Jannat Zubair on her parents being her best friends

Young sensation Jannat Zubair Rahmani has been ruling television and social media world. The young talent joined us with her mother Nazneen Rahmani for a fun chat. The mother and daughter opened up about their bond, struggles of getting into the industry, their fights and more. Jannat's mom said that her daughter did not attend school regularly because of work and hence they made sure that she doesn't miss out on having friends. Jannat has been working as a child artist from pretty long.

Rakul Preet Singh discusses love, marriage, work along with her mom

From wanting her to become an actress to making sure she participates in Miss India, Rakul Preet's mother Rini Singh has stood by her kids. Being an army man's wife, she has also seen tough days. She's also shielded her two kids from everything. In a fun chat, the duo discusses love, marriage, work and are a sight to behold for sure.

Zareen Khan and mom on her dad leaving them, being a single parent, battling financial woes

Coming from a broken home, with no inherited wealth, Zareen was left with her mom and sister after her dad walked out on them. Since then, she had to take up the responsibility to fend for her family. Today, while she's doing reasonably well in the industry, Zareen and her mother got emotional as they shared their journey, the financial woes they faced and the troubles she endured as a single mother.

Urvashi Dholakia on single parenting

Urvashi Dholakia is a mother to twin sons and has been a single parent from a very young age. The actress opened up on her journey, was it difficult to break through the societal norms and taboos, how her sons grew up, her career and more during our chat. Opening up on how were her kids growing up, Urvashi confessed that she doesn't know as she barely saw them grow. She also said that she regrets sending them to boarding school but as a single parent, she had no choice. Not just that, Urvashi also opened up on depression she faced post all these hurdles.

Nushrat and mother on their bond and life

Nushrat Bharucha joined us with her mother Tasneem Bharucha for a candid chat on life. The actress spoke about everything from her most embarrassing moments as a kid to battling several kinds of struggles in life. The mother-daughter duo was simply honest and candid filling our hearts with happiness.

Surbhi Chandna on mom assisting her on all auditions

Television's favourite Surbhi Chandna joined us with her mother Shashi Chandna for a chat. The mother-daughter duo got candid about many things including their struggles, their bond, being thrown out of a shoot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, having an emotional breakdown during Ishqbaaaz and more.

Debina Bonnerjee on her mom on their initial struggles

The city of dreams, Mumbai, has witnessed many people come here to become actors, and one such actress, is Debina Bonnerjee. She kick-started her career with a Tamil TV serial and eventually, went on to do multiple shows. Nonetheless, she has had a fair share of struggle, and her mother and she got talking about what was it like during the earlier days in our chat for Dear Mom.

Neelima Azim on separation with Pankaj Kapur and raising Shahid alone

's mother Neelima Azim admits that she was a young girl when she fell in love and got married. Despite being divorced from her first husband Pankaj Kapur, she never lost hope or became bitter towards people around her. In a candid conversation with us for Dear Mom, Azim opened up about her life, separating from Pankaj and having Shahid in tow.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×