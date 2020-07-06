Happy Anniversary Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput: Quotes by the actor on his wife prove he’s every girls dream man

Today, as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary, we rounded up a few quotes by the Kabir Singh actor that proves he is every girl’s quintessential dream man. Take a look!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, and as we speak, this adorable couple have been married for 5 years and today, as they celebrate their fifth ‘lockdown’ wedding anniversary, we decided to celebrate the day and their love by looking back at all the times when Shahid Kapoor’s quotes and statements on marriage and Mira Rajput made us believe in the institution of marriage and love and also, made us fall for him even more. As we all know, Shahid and Mira’s marriage is the perfect example of an arranged marriage setup, wherein the girl and the boy meet once, twice or several times to decide whether they can live together or not. Well, clearly, their first meeting culminated into marriage as both, Shahid and Mira were sure that they want to spend the rest of their lives together, and also, during various interviews, this Kabir Singh actor has often said that their first meeting went on for 7 long hours after which they decided to be together.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 when Mira was just 21 years old and their match was made by their parents through the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. As we speak, Shahid and Mira have two kids--daughter Misha and son Zain. Now today, as they celebrate their lockdown wedding anniversary, we rounded up a series of quotes of Shahid Kapoor on marriage that makes us believe in love and why Shahid is the perfect husband to Mira Rajput and also, every girls’ dream man.

Shahid Kapoor on relationships

You’ve got to work every day at everything. Whether it’s marriage, parenting, career or even your relationship with your parents. I struggle with all of them. I struggle at maintaining my friendships. I’m terrible at maintaining long-distance relationships. I struggle at dividing my time between my wife, my children and work. My wife feels she isn’t a priority. I feel guilty about not giving enough time to myself. Many a time I tell my family, 'Guys, let me work also sometimes'

Shahid Kapoor on Marriage

Marriage is like a book. Mira’s my biggest reality because we share our lives together. In the past four years, she’s constantly said, “Shahid, when your films didn’t work, I used to wonder what was going on? I’ve been part of the struggle too for four years. I’ve been there with you through your highs and lows. Now I know.”

Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput

She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart. We need to understand how to bring up the kids together responsibly.

Shahid on love

Sometimes we’re each other’s best friends. Sometimes we just don’t understand each other. It’s all happening simultaneously.

Shahid on Mira

I love the fact that I go back home to a normal person, who talks about normal things.

