Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: From a father in Dangal to a friend in 3 Idiots, characters who stole our hearts

Today on Aamir Khan's 55th birthday, we would like to list the top 5 different characters which made us fall in love with the superstar.

, who made his debut in Bollywood in the year 1973 as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat. His innocence and charm stole away the audience's heart. He began a full-time acting career in the year 1988 in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Later Aamir was seen in some successful films like Dil, Raja Hindustani for which he won his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Sarfarosh and others. He started his production house Aamir Khan Productions in 1999.

Aamir's first film as a producer was Lagaan in the year 2001 which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and earned him a National Film Award for Best Popular Film. After four years of absence, Aamir gave some impeccable performance in films like Fanaa and Rang De Basanti. He made his directorial debut in the year 2007 in Taare Zameen Par. It was no looking back for the actor and he gave some amazing films like Ghajini, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Thugs of Hindostan.



With his stunning performances, Aamir has given us some amazing characters- be it of a father, mentor, teacher, lover or even an alien.

Today on Aamir Khan's 55th birthday, we at Pinkvilla would like to list the top 5 different characters which made us fall in love with the superstar. 1. Raja Hindustani in Raja Hindustani:

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Aamir's role as a lover in Raja Hindustani made us fall in love with the actor. His sizzling chemistry with Karisma Kapoor was applauded a lot. Aamir even won the Best Actor Filmfare award for this role. He was shown a true lover who would go to any extent for his love inspite of some misunderstandings.

2. Rancho in 3 Idiots:

3 Idiots directed by Rajkumar Hirani follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the social pressures under an Indian education system. The movie shows what true friendship means and what is the actual meaning of 'friend'. Aamir's character made everyone laugh and cry at the same time and was loved by all. After watching the movie, everyone wished to have a friend like Rancho in real life.

3. Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par:

Aamir did not have much role in this Amole Gupte's film. He played the role of a teacher who helps a student to overcome his disabilities. We wish we had a teacher like him who would deeply understand a student's problem and help him/her out. The film showed and brought out every emotion at the right time.

4. PK in PK:

Aamir played the role of an alien in this Rajkumar Hirani's film. The film follows an alien who comes to Earth on a research mission but loses his remote to a thief, who later sells it to a godman. He befriends a television journalist and in his quest to retrieve the remote, questions religious dogmas and superstitions. Aamir's performance was praised a lot in the film.

5. Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal:

Aamir played the role of a father who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. Aamir's character from a strict father to the one who would do anything for their daughters made us fall in love with the film. Aamir had even won the Best Actor award in this film.

Pinkvilla wishes Aamir Khan a very happy birthday!

