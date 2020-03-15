Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Gully Boy to Gangubai Kathiawadi, how the star is fearlessly making bold choices

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Alia Bhatt has turned 27 today and well, over her career spanning so many years, she has done some of the finest work so far. Here's what we think about her film choices.

, the 27-year-old actress, who has been creating waves, and in her own ways, even history because her filmography is one to die for. She kickstarted her career with a Student Of The Year but going forward, there was no stopping her, still isn't. Irrespective of what anyone feels about her or calls her a product of nepotism, one cannot deny the fact that she has proven her worth every single time, irrespective of the film being a hit or a flop.

Alia picked up a film like Highway as her second outing, and if one was to ask me, it definitely is a bold move to pull off, and not because it is a different genre, but because it doesn't fit the bill of what a typical heroine is expected to do most of the times. And well, she has delivered hits after hits, with some not so big films of course, but if there is one thing that she has been consistent at doing, is breaking the glass ceiling and also, breaking the stereotype about females in the industry, the roles they are offered, and, how to efficiently pull them off of course.

Be it Veera in Highway or Bauria in Udta Punjab, and of course, one of the latest, Safeena in Gully Boy, she has won awards for all three of them, and in fact, has done everyone proud for it. If you ask me, even a film like Dear Zindagi was a bold choice because she had opposite her and well, who knew it could have worked out so well? And now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, it is a bold move now because of who she plays, but because of all that comes along with it and the kind of prep it might need.

Alia has done some of the finest films and she also has in store, quite an impressive lineup. On this birthday, here's hoping that she continues to be fearless with her choices. Wishing this Bollywood beauty a very happy birthday! *Hearts*

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More