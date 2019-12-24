Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: 5 unmissable posts that prove the actor is ageless

Anil Kapoor Birthday: As Anil Kapoor celebrates his 63rd birthday today, let's look at 5 times when Anil Kapoor proved that he defies the law of age.

Anil Kapoor celebrates his 63rd birthday today but the actor clearly defies the law of time! With each passing year, it only seems like the actor is reverse aging. Carrying the tag of the 'ageless actor' in the industry, Anil Kapoor has spanned three decades in Bollywood. He marked his debut with Hamare Tumhare, playing a brief role in Umesh Mehra's film. The actor shot to fame with 1987 film Mr. India after which he was unstoppable. Anil Kapoor delivered a number of hits such as Ram Lakhan, Tezaab, Lamhe, Nayak, Taal, No Entry, Welcome and more. Spending 30 years in the industry, Anil Kapoor has been a part of over 100 films.

Anil Kapoor kickstarted his career at the age of 23. Now, as the actor turns 63, he still carries the same zeal and of course! the same good looks.

On his 63rd birthday, let's look at 5 times when Anil Kapoor proved that he is ageless.

Anil Kapoor seems to have his fitness game on point. At the age of 63, his sprinting video can put millennials to shame! Shelling out some major fitspiration, Anil Kapoor's video wishing Karwa Chauth to his wife Sunita Kapoor in this unique is absolutely jaw-dropping.

We can call it nothing less than Double Trouble when Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff share the frame. It was definitely a 90's kid moment as the two veteran actors took the stage at a dance event. Both defying the law of time, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff manage to steal the thunder from the other actors half of their age.

Doesn't he look like a complete superstar? With a black leather jacket and shaded jeans, Anil Kapoor wows us in his dapper look. The actor here makes the millennials gush over his style as he channels his inner rockstar holding the mike and singing his heart out.

Standing neck to neck with Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake, Anil Kapoor leaves us gaping with wonder as he receives a training session from the Olympic athlete. Anil Kapoor is seen sprinting with the athletics stalwart. His stretching exercises make us want to pack our gym bags and head for a workout session right away.

Having a typical father-daughter moment, Anil Kapoor posted a birthday wish on 's birthday. The actor shared a family picture with Sonam and wife Sunita Kapoor. He also posted a throwback picture and oh boy! he still looks the same. The before and after picture proves that Anil Kapoor, at the age of 63, certainly is ageless! Here's wishing Anil Kapoor a very Happy Birthday from all of us at Pinkvilla!

