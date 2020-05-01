Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Celebrating an actress who is leading the way for women in more ways than one

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma turns a year older today and we thought we would just appreciate her for everything that she has become and the inspiration that she continues to be.

is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, and well, the actress has managed to create a mark for herself in this industry, lead by men for the longest time. Anushka made her film debut with co-starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and she was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actress Award as well as the best debut actress award back in 2008. Anushka has been a part of the industry for more than a decade now and there ha been no stopping her from constantly rising beyond just box office success.

Anushka has made a name for herself on her own and so, she deserves all the success that has come her way. The actress definitely made big numbers with some of the movies she has done including her debut film, but she has also brought quality content on the table, and she has portrayed unconventional roles like that in Pari or a film like Sui Dhaaga for that matter. Anushka has been an actress who has shown her acting chops with multiple roles, be it in a glammed up avatar, or one where she goes de-glam.

And while Anushka is a great actress, she also donned the producer's hat with Navdeep Singh's thriller, NH10. Her production company is called Clean Slate Films and while she acted in it, the movie was also her first home production, and it did in fact manage to do very well, thereby proving how the actress has a vision that one needs to achieve what many only dream of. Another film she has produced and also sung for is Phillauri, a movie that turns out to do just fine with the audiences. Another stunning performance came with Pari, a movie that we all know is one of its kind, and if anything, it serves an important milestone in her career and Indian cinema, if you ask me.

Up ahead, Sharma has a long way with her recent announcement being about the next project on Prime Video, Paatal Lok. It has opened up to a great response and after the huge success of web series Asur, this one is sure to hit the right chord. Apart from that, the actress also has two other projects that she will be producing, both for Netflix -Bulbul, and Mai. While she has brought about amazing stories so far, she sure has a lot of more coming in ahead, and not just as an actress.

As cliched as it sounds, Anushka is a warrior, and even though she did not fight at the borders, she has always been the strong army kid, and she proudly wears that feather on her hat. In fact, during one of the events, she had managed to put together a moving speech about families of army men, and oh boy, it still seems to reverberate with me at so many levels. Anushka has managed to do so much, probably a lot of it is credited to this life she has lived, and her upbringing.

And of course, Anushka has managed to play her roles as a wife, daughter, and otherwise just fine because she seems to be doing so well, and we always find her around her own people during special occasions. While we have always found her spending quality time with Kohli whenever they are together, this lockdown has also given fans a chance to see her spend time with the entire family, their ludo sessions, the gold gappas, and so much more.

Anushka has been doing just as well for herself after marriage, as she was doing before, and that is something that modern-day women stand for, and so much more. Anushka is definitely leading the way to set an example of how one can balance everything just fine, and probably do better as far as their careers are concerned, and be totally happy with it. Sharma had spoken in an interview as to how she feels content with having done so many films that she feels right now is the time to not just focus on work, but other things, while being at it as far as her production is concerned.

She is not doing something different from so many people out there, but she is leading the way for many!

