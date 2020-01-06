Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Here's why the composer is a true musical legend

The music director is also a proud winner of two Academy Awards for Best Original Song for Jai Ho and Best Original Music Score for the film, Slumdog Millionaire.

The music maestro AR Rahman turns 53 today. The music composer and singer has won a billion hearts with his compositions. The music director is also a proud winner of two Academy Awards for Best Original Song for the song Jai Ho and Best Original Music Score for the film, Slumdog Millionaire. The songs from film like Dil Se, Lagaan, Saathiya, Rang De Basanti, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Rockstar, Raanjhanaa, HIghway and Tamasha won the music lovers hearts. The songs from these films struck a chord with the fans and music lovers. Often, fans commented on social media handles that the songs by singer cum music composer AR Rehman have made them very emotional.

Be it a soothing melody or an upbeat song, there is no song that the Oscar winning music director cannot ace. As a person, the music director is known as a man of few words, who is often described as a shy personality. AR Rahman has also won two Grammys, a Golden Globe, six National Film Awards and a BAFTA Award. The music composer's work has been recognized global and is known to be one of the most talented music directors of all times. Many fans and followers of AR Rahman have sent their birthday wishes for the singer-composer on their social media handles.

Many fans have also shared the best songs by AR Rahman on their social media posts. AR Rahman kick started his musical career with the 1992 film Roja. He also did the music direction for films like the and Urmila Matondkar starrer Rangeela and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. The song Kehna Hi Kya from the film Bombay was a clear winner for AR Rehman.

The song saw Manisha Koirala weave her magic in the soulful melody. Musical legend AR Rahman who is often called the Mozart of Madras entered the Limca Book of Records in the year 2006 as 'Indian of the Year' for his Contribution to Popular Music. In a music career which spans across 30 years, AR Rahman has also featured in Time's 100 list of the world's most influential people in the year 2009.

