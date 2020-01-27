Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: From Barsaat to Housefull 4, here's how Junior Deol transformed over the years

As Bobby Deol turns 51 today, let's see how the actor has transformed over the years from Barsaat to Housefull 4.

Marking his Bollywood debut with Barsaat, Bobby Deol too took the plunge to carry on the Deol legacy in cinema. Not many of us know that his first outing garnered him the Filmfare Best Debut Award. The actor went on to feature in a number of commercial hits. Looking at his films like Bichhoo, Jurm, Shakalaka Boom Boom, Naqaab and more, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Bobby Deol has been seldom been underrated as an actor. Be it his performances or his style, Bobby has been quite experimental. His big comeback in starrer Race 3 is proof where the actor stunned everyone sporting his washboard abs!

Barsaat

Long hair, buffed up biceps, pink cheeks! Bobby rightly deserved the Best Debut Award for Barsaat. The romantic drama follows the love story of Bobby aka Badal and Twinkle Khanna aka Tina. The two bear extreme enmity for each other only to fall in love after a few misunderstandings and misadventures. Their relationship is strong but is opposed by her father who plots against Badal and falsely gets him booked him for sexual molestation. But love finds its way back and the two reunite eventually.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

The suspense thriller stars Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala. Caught in the love triangle, Sahil is blamed for a chain of murders until it is eventually established that one of his lovers is killing the people coming between Sahil and her. Where Kajol plays a femme fatal, Bobby aka Sahil is bent on proving his innocence. Long curly hair and a pair of shades were his trademark style in those times.

Bichhoo

After showing his loverboy image in a number of films, Bicchoo saw Bobby Deol's angry, intense and stern side. The revenge story is a Hindi remake of French action thriller film Léon: The Professional where Bobby Deol reprises the role of Jean Reno. Ditching his long hair, Bobby rocked in his new hairstyle. Bobby aka Jeeva becomes the most dangerous assassin after his girlfriend and family die. He meets Rani Mukerji, Kiran and trains her in handling weapons to seek revenge from his wrongdoers.

Humraaz

The romantic thriller stars Akshaye Khanna, Amisha Patel, and Bobby Deol. Karan and Priya are in love with each other. They land on a cruise for a dance performance, which is owned by Raj. Raj falls in love with Priya while Karan and Priya plan to trick him taking all his wealth. Priya initiates an affair with Raj and marries him. She plans to divorce him and take her share from his fortune but his affection makes her feel for him. She denies the divorce and Karan finds another way to thwart their happiness.

Naqaab

Bobby Deol grew with each film. The actor plays a negative role in the suspense thriller. Bobby plants secret cameras to make a film on his girlfriend played by Urvashi Sharma. He hires Vicky, Akshaye Khanna to romance his girlfriend. Playing the mastermind, Bobby aka Karan blackmails his girlfriend Sophia and Vicky saying that he would leak their intimate videos if they do not agree to let his film release uninterrupted. But in the end, the villain must die, although he does complete justice to his role.

Race 3

After going downhill with a few small releases, Bobby made a rocking comeback in Race 3! washboard abs, chiseled body, new hairstyle, Bobby came back with a complete makeover. The fit and fab Bobby locked horns with Salman Khan in the action thriller. While Anil Kapoor played the antagonist, Bobby played his son who sided with him in his evil plans. Even though the film received mixed reviews, Bobby Deol's comeback was a hard-hitting one.

Housefull 4

Playing Dharamputra and Max in Housefull 4, Bobby Deol shone equally as and Ritiesh Deshmukh did in the film. He not only looked endearing as Max, his character from the 21st century but also made for a perfect warrior as Dharamputra, his character from the ancient era. Fit and handsome, Bobby was a visual delight on the screen.

