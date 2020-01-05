Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Dear Deepika, you personify every girl's definition of 'You Go Girl'

On Deepika Padukone's 34th birthday, here is a small something for all the times she managed to be an inspiration to everyone out there, in reel and in real.

is not just an actress, but just like so many celebrities, she has become an emotion to many. More often than not, she has managed to strike a chord with her character, and with it, she has also done so with the audiences. With a film career that spans over 10 years and has been one of the finest, Deepika is climbing the staircase of success, and we can bet that there is no one and nothing that can stop her, and she won't let anyone either.

On her birthday today, something brought me to writing this letter to the girl who I think spells good vibes, even though I have no idea how her vibe feels like. With a sheer memory of all that I remember from the films she has done, to everything that I have been writing and listening about her, here is a little something on her birthday, a gift, a small dedication, a celebration. So here is my open letter to Deepika Padukone on her 34th birthday.

Dear Deepika,

I could be speechless right now, but I wanted to celebrate all that you stand for, and emotions sure count for one of them. When I saw you in Om Shanti Om, little did I know I would fall in love with you for the films you have done, the characters you have portrayed, and of course, how you made all those emotions look so simple and understandable. I might not have seen all of your films, but I have seen the right ones, and so I can tell you what a beautiful actor you are. Be it your big Bollywood debut with or the full of life Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, not to forget, my most favourite, Tamasha. Your career has been a diverse mix of films, and while there is comedy, there is also a lot of emotions, and of course, classics in the form of Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Everyone knows your work, but what I know is that no one but you could have brought that innocence to Naina in YJHD, because turning non-chashmish from chashmish does not always do wonders. Agar Tum Saath ho wouldn't have made us all cry if it weren't for every tear that you dropped, and oh, how can we forget Veronica from Cocktail or Meera Pandit in Love Aaj Kal. I also remember the ever so amazing daughter you were in and as Piku, and also the lovelorn girl in Break Ke Baad. Your films are a reflection of everything you stand for if nothing less, and for that, you have my heart, and that of many others too.

You battled what can be called the biggest struggle of this generation known as depression, and while it does not stop at that, you started a conversation about it. When I first saw your video and all those things you said, it felt like you are rooting for a cause, and it is one that counts for something.

Your love life has been put under the scanner time and again, but you triumphed over and above, every single time. You made for the happiest bride in those photos you shared, and you have been just as happy ever since, on birthdays, at events, and on every special day.

You have been growing, setting trends, and you make it all look so simple. You made it to the top, on your own, and all this while, your only fear was for your friends and family to never think of you as a changed person, and that truly is every bit of the good vibes I am talking about. And now, as you embark upon this new journey of being a producer, and adding another feather to your hat, here's wishing you luck for all the good deeds that are in store for us.

You, Deepika, are everything that good vibes stand for, even though it has been from far away. Watching you on screen is happy feels, and hearing you talk about life is some more of what inspiration seems like. At every step of your life, you have given out a lesson, but most of all, you are everything that my definition of 'you go girl' stands for. A million lives are inspired by you, and yours, so keep acting, bringing about this change that you stand for, and shine like a bright star, now, and forever.

Yours truly,

A not so crazy fangirl.

