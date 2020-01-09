Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam, here are iconic dance steps of ace choreographer

Today, as Farah Khan celebrates her 55th birthday, we rounded up 5 iconic songs of the choreographer/director that proves she is an ace choreographer. Take a dekkko!

Whenever there is a discussion around Farah Khan, most of us still talk and discuss her stint as a choreographer because despite being an ace director, Farah is absolutely loved for her choreography prowess. Be it the signature step of Munni Badnaam Hui Darling Tere Liye, or the iconic train dance- Chaiyya Chaiyya, that she wonderfully choreographed on and , Farah Khan, is, inarguably, one of the most reputed choreographers that the industry has.

Now today, January 9, 2020, as Farah Khan celebrates her 55th birthday, we recount some of the most iconic signature steps that Farah Khan has given to the industry. Be it dance parties, filmy parties or a friend’s birthday party, no party goes without recreating Farah’s dance steps.

Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998)

Farah Khan choreographed Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora atop a moving train in the 1998 film Dil Se and let us admit that by far, this is one of the most iconic and loved signature steps of the director. Till date, fans happily copy the dance step whenever it is played at a party. Not just this, whenever Malaika Arora or Shah Rukh Khan attend an event, it always happens that the two are asked to dance and groove to Chaiyya Chaiyya

Munni Badnaam (2010)

Whenever we talk about Dabangg, besides of course, and his Chulbul Panday story, one things that always grabs attention is the iconic song feature Malaika Arora and Salman Khan. Well, it clearly takes a genius to choreograph a song like Munni Badnaam and turn it into a blockbuster and such is the craze for the song that the makers of Dabangg decided to give a twist to the song in Dabangg 3 as they introduced – Munna Badnaam Hua in the film.

Kaho Na Pyaar Ke (2000)

Who can forget ’s massive debut in 2000 when he became an overnight sensation with his debut film- Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Besides his acting chops, and good looks, one thing that couldn’t and didn’t go unnoticed with the film was his dancing because oh boy, Hrithik Roshan wooed girls with his insanely magical dancing and we can safely give the credit to the choreographer, Farah Khan. Kaho na Pyaar Hai is incomplete without the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena and of course the signature dance step of the song.

Sheila Ki jawani (2010)

Tees Maar Khan might have not worked at the box office but till date, the film stands out for its song- Sheila Ki Jawani featuring . Of course, we give due credit to the musicians and singers for the success of the song but clearly, we can’t take away the fact that till date, whenever we hear the song in a club, we automatically start doing the signature step.

Fevicol Se (2012)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan together are magic on screen, and when Farah Khan given her desi tadka, everything turns blockbuster. Amongst all the Dabangg films, it is clearly Fevicol Se that stands out for us- thanks to its amazing choreography.

